A&M-Texarkana receives donation of $40,000 for engineering scholarship

Texas A&M University-Texarkana has announced an anonymous gift of $40,000 to be applied to the Marshall Glick Electrical Engineering Endowed Scholarship.

The Marshall Glick Electrical Engineering Endowed Scholarship is awarded to a freshman or sophomore student majoring in electrical engineering at A&M-Texarkana. It is named in memory and honor of Texarkana community leader Marshall Glick, who graduated from A&M-Texarkana with a degree in business administration.

“At A&M-Texarkana, we welcome the opportunity to publicly express our gratitude to those who invest in our students’ futures through our various scholarship funds. However, sometimes, our benefactors wish to remain anonymous,” Dr. Emily Cutrer, president of Texas A&M University-Texarkana said. “Every gift positively affects a student’s life by affording them the opportunities that a higher education credential brings.”

To make a gift to A&M-Texarkana for student scholarships, please contact LeAnne Wright, associate vice president for University Advancement, at LeAnne.Wright@tamut.edu or (903) 223-3078.