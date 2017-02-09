2017 KTBS 3 "What's Happening" 2/10/2017-2?14/2017

GIRLS NIGHT OUT VALENTINE'S COOKING CLASS Feb 9, 2017

TIME:6:00 PM to 9:00 PM

PRICE:$95

WEBSITE:www.facebook.com

Learn to shop, cook, and feed your family healthy clean eats! Join us for a fun night out with friends while you dine on a three-course gourmet meal! Lotus Bliss Health Coaching will be going over some important topics involving what foods to buy and cook for your overall health and wellness. Nutrition is so important to our bodies, we can treat it right and have fun doing it!



The dinner will be restaurant-inspired and prepared by Chef Jessica Comegys with step-by-step instructions on how you can recreate it at home for your loved ones!



We will be serving a Valentine's martini and lots of bubbly! BYOB is encouraged if you prefer other types of adult beverages.

LHSAA STATE WRESTLING CHAMPIONSHIPS FEBRUARY 10 - FEBRUARY 11, 2017

VENUE CENTURYLINK CENTER

ADDRESS: 2000 CenturyLink Center Dr Bossier City, LA 71111

RECURRENCE: Recurring daily TIME:9:00 AM to 10:00 PM PRICE:10

PHONE:(318) 222-9391

WEBSITE:lhsaa.org

EMAIL:snorman@sbsports.org

Wrestlers from high schools throughout Louisiana will be represented. An all-session pass can be purchased for $35 at CenturyLink Center on Friday morning before the first session ends. Individual session passes are $10.

ANN FEBRUARY 8 - FEBRUARY 11, 2017

VENUE:SHREVEPORT REGIONAL ARTS COUNCIL (SRAC) / CENTRAL ARTSTATION

ADDRESS: 801 Crockett Street Shreveport, LA 71101

RECURRENCE:Recurring daily

TIME:7:30 PM to 9:00 PM

PRICE:$10-$35

PHONE:(318) 868-5888

WEBSITE:rivercityrep.org

EMAIL:therep@rivercityrep.org

River City Repertory Theatre will present ANN, written by Emmy Award-winner Holland Taylor, at the Engine Room at SRAC's Artstation, Feb. 8-11, 2017. Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased here.



ANN is a no-holds-barred portrait of Ann Richards, the legendary late Governor of Texas. This inspiring and hilariious play brings the audience face to face with a colorful and complex woman whose character was as big as the state from which hailed. Starring Dallas-Fort Worth actress, Libby Villari. For reservations call 318-868-5888.



Please note that performance time is 7:30 p.m. for all performances except a 2 p.m. Saturday matinee on Feb. 11. See the ticketing page for all showtimes and to purchase tickets.

Come join us for the 20th Annual Fasching/Mardi Gras Parade! There will be entertainment in the Downtown area and at Academy Park from around 2:00 until the parade begins. It will cover a 3.3 mile route which begins at Elm St/Germantown Rd and winds through the Minden Historic District, Downtown and back to the Germantown Road. The Parade and Karneval will mark the end of the Fasching Fifth Season. There will be lots of family fun all along the parade route and you are encouraged to set up and enjoy picnics and parties before the parade begins at 4:30. If you're interested in participating in the parade, please call Becky White at 377-2144 or email at mainstreet@mindenusa.com

TREASURED HUNT OF DOWNTOWN SHREVEPORT FEBRUARY 11, 2017

ADDRESS: 905 Barksdale Blvd Bossier City, LA 71111

TIME:3:00 PM to 8:00 PM

PRICE:$10 per player or $15 per team

WEBSITE:www.facebook.com

This is not your typical Scavenger Hunt. There will be 20 locations in downtown Shreveport to identify. You can purchase or earn bonus points and high score wins. We will have prizes for 1st, 2nd & 3rd place as well as a 50/50 raffle. All beverage and food proceeds go to benefit The Queue Tavern.

KING CAKE CLASSIC 5K, 10K, AND “RUN FOR THE BEADS” FUN RUN

FEBRUARY 11, 2017

ADDRESS: 2911 Centenary Blvd Shreveport, LA 71104

TIME:8:00 AM to 11:00 AM

PRICE:$25 and up

PHONE:(318) 221-6144

WEBSITE:www.facebook.com

The Junior League of Shreveport-Bossier is excited to announce the King Cake Classic 5K, 10K, and "Run for the Beads" Fun Run. This new event will tap into our area's enthusiasm for Mardi Gras and will be one of the only active and family-focused events of the Carnival season. The race route will begin at the Centenary Gold Dome and will take our runners through the historic Highland neighborhood. Strollers are encouraged. Register early for the best rates!

GEMINI XXVIII GRAND BAL FEBRUARY 11, 2017

VENUE:SHREVEPORT CONVENTION CENTER

ADDRESS: 400 Caddo St Shreveport, LA 71101

TIME:6:30 PM to 12:00 AM

PRICE:$80 per person

PHONE:(318) 347-1607

WEBSITE:www.kreweofgemini.com

EMAIL:juicyfrench@bellsouth.net

The theme of the Krewe of Gemini's 2017 Mardi Gras bal is "Gemini Salutes America." The event will be held at Shreveport Convention Center on Feb. 11, 2017. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Presentation begins at 8 p.m. Breakfast will be served at 11 p.m.

Dress is Black Tie only. Music is provided by the band, Musical Fantasy. Must be 21 or older to purchase a ticket.

** OPEN BAR

12TH ANNUAL OWL NIGHT FEBRUARY 11, 2017

VENUE: WALTER B. JACOBS MEMORIAL NATURE PARK

ADDRESS: 8012 Blanchard Furrh Rd Shreveport, LA 71107

TIME:5:00 PM-9:00 PM

PRICE:Free

PHONE:318-929-2806

EMAIL:ljonsek@caddo.org

Join us for the 12th Annual Owl Night. This free event has something for all ages!

Visitors can meet live owls, create owl-inspired art, go on a guided night hike, catch owl storytime or a naturalist presentation, then relax by the fireplace with complimentary hot chocolate and make-your-own s'mores.

Good To Geaux Foods Food Truck will be on site.

Admission is free. Parking is available on site but shuttle service is also provided from Longwood General Store.

Call the park office at (318) 929-2806 with any questions.

2ND ANNUAL M.L.K. WINTER STEP-OFF STEP SHOW FEBRUARY 11, 2017

ADDRESS: 2550 Thomas E. Howard Drive Shreveport, LA 71107

TIME:7:00 PM to 10:00 PM

PRICE:$10

PHONE:(318) 519-1049

WEBSITE:www.eventbrite.com

Teams from across the Ark-La-Tex will compete for a top prize of $500 at the 2nd Annual M.L.K. Winter Step-Off hosted by Green Oaks Performing Arts Academy. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show will begin at 7 p.m. Admission is $10 and printed tickets must be presented at the door. Tickets may be purchased via EventBrite.com. Click here to view a promotional video.

CRAWFISH BOIL AT GRB BENEFITING PROVIDENCE HOUSE FEBRUARY 11, 2017

VENUE:GREAT RAFT BREWING

ADDRESS: 1251 Dalzell St Shreveport, LA 71103

TIME:2:00 PM to 8:00 PM

PRICE:$20 Presale includes $5 donation to Providence House, $25 day of tickets

PHONE:(318) 828-1167

WEBSITE:www.facebook.com

EMAIL:beauxjaxcatering@gmail.com

Join us February 11, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Great Raft Brewing for a "Great" crawfish boil, live music from Monty Russell and Fiddlin' Tim Trio, complimented by the areas best crawfish. All pre-sale tickets are $20 each with $5 of the ticket proceeds going directly to Providence House Shreveport.

Your ticket includes:

3-pound crawfish platter from BeauxJax and includes corn, potatoes, and andouille sausage

live music

access to Great Raft's famous beers on tap

Schedule of events:

live music 4 pm.-8 p.m.

crawfish boil from 2 p.m.-8 p.m.

Great Raft open to the public from 12 p.m.-9 p.m.

Ticket prices will increase to $25 on the day of the event with no donation to Providence House included.

BeauxJax Food Truck will also be on-site for those patrons who do not eat crawfish, with all of its regularly priced menu items.

Join the discussion at https://www.facebook.com/event/2857097

Enjoy a night at the museum while their parents enjoy a night out every second Saturday of the month.



February's theme is Chocolate and Candy.



Pre-registration is required.

Time: 6:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. ?

Ages: 5 – 12 years old

Price Per Day:

$30 Members (Use promo code MEMBERSONLY)

$40 Non-Members*

All applicable sales tax will be charged in addition to the above-listed fees.

?

*Camp Discount for additional children. Additional member children are $15 each and additional future member children are $25 each.



ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Each camp includes a nutritious snack and lunch.

Campers must be potty-trained.

?Cancellations should be made at least 14 days before the camp begins. Sci-Port will retain a $25 processing fee per child after cancellation. No refund is available for cancellations within 14 days before the camp begins.

Drop Off (6:30 - 7 p.m.)

Drop off is located inside the Center in the JPMorgan Chase Grand Lobby.

All campers must be walked into the building by their guardian for check-in purposes.

For your child’s safety, please remember to sign in your child with Sci-Port’s Camp staff.

Pick Up (10 -10:30 p.m.)

You will be charged a late fee of $1 per minute, per child, after 10:30 p.m.

Pick Up is located inside the Center in the JPMorgan Chase Grand Lobby.

For your child’s safety, please remember to sign out your child with Sci-Port’s Camp staff.

VALENTINES DINNER & SHOW 2/11/2017

ADDRESS: 1529 Texas Ave Shreveport LA 71103

TIME:6:00 PM to 11:00 PM

PRICE:$15-$50

PHONE:(318) 426-8986

Come out and enjoy a night of fun. There will be great food, fashion, entertainment and much more.

SHREVEPORT SYMPHONY: THE NOEL FOUNDATION, INC. CHAMBER MUSIC SERIES

Feb 12, 2017

VENUE:LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY SHREVEPORT UNIVERSITY CENTER

ADDRESS: One University Place Shreveport LA 71115

TIME:3:00 PM to 4:30 PM

PRICE:Free

PHONE:3182227496

WEBSITE:www.shreveportsymphony.com

EMAIL:lchambers@shreveportsymphony.com

This event is a semi-staged presentation of Stravinsky’s The Soldier’s Tale.

The Noel Foundation, Inc. Chamber Music Series brings together the talents of world-class guest artists and some of our top Shreveport Symphony musicians in intimate musical settings. General admission seats for all Chamber Music Series concerts are free.

SOUP'S ON! FEBRUARY 12, 2017

It's time for soooooouuuupppp! Join Slow Food North Louisiana at Marilynn's Place on Sunday, Feb. 12, 5-7 p.m. for our annual soup competition and tasting. Advance ticket purchase is recommended as past installments of this event have sold out in advance.

General Admission: $15

Slow Food Member: $12 (you will receive a ticket password at the email we have on file)

Bar service available from Marilynn's Place.

The soup competition is open to amateurs and professionals alike to compete for prizes and glory! There will be 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners as well as a "fan favorite."

Do you think you have what it takes to win? Email slowfoodnla@gmail.com for contest rules. Competitors gain free entry to the event, and may enter multiple soups. Deadline to enter is Feb. 8.

SESAME STREET LIVE: ELMO MAKES MUSIC

FEBRUARY 14 - FEBRUARY 15, 2017

BUY TICKETS VENUE: CENTURYLINK CENTER

ADDRESS: 2000 CenturyLink Center Dr Bossier City, LA 71112

RECURRENCE: Recurring daily TIME:6:30 PM to 7:30 PM PRICE:$20.00-$68.00

PHONE:(318) 752-6730

WEBSITE:www.ticketmaster.com

EMAIL:tloftin@centurylinkcenter.com

Mark your calendar for a musical event like no other--monsters making music! Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Big Bird and all their Sesame Street friends are taking to the stage to share their love of music in Sesame Street Live "Elmo Makes Music" at CenturyLink Center on February 14 and 15. Tickets for all three performances are on sale now. Use code ERNIE to save $3 on tickets* by visiting the CenturyLink Center Box Office, by calling 800-745-3000, or online at ticketmaster.com. *Offer excludes Sunny Seats

SPEED DATE AND PAINT FEBRUARY 14, 2017

ADDRESS: 450 Clyde Fant Pkwy suite 600 Shreveport, LA 71101

TIME:7:30 PM to 9:30 PM

PRICE:25.00

EMAIL:artipsystudio@gmail.com

This Valentines Day we are catering to the singles! Join us at Artipsy Speed Date and Paint. Go on mini art dates with like-minded singles. Only 30 spots available for women and 30 availabe for men, so get your tickets quick if you want to attend.

VALENTINE'S BAE @ THE REMINGTON SUITE HOTEL & SPA FEBRUARY 14, 2017

VENUE:REMINGTON SUITE HOTEL AND SPA

ADDRESS: 220 Travis St Shreveport, LA 71101-3298

TIME:5:00 PM to 8:00 PM PRICE Free

PHONE:(318) 425-5000

WEBSITE:facebook.com

BAE for V-Day? Be your own BAE or bring your BAE to The Remington! Valentine’s, Galentine’s, Single Ready To Mingle… we’re just ready to celebrate YOU before anything else.



– Tasty treats from Ono's Traditional Hawaiian Cuisine, Sweetport Ice Cream Truck

– Remington Bar specials including the LOVE POTION cocktail, $4 House Wines, $15 Rosé Wine Tasting

– Remington Spa Door Prizes

VALENTINE'S DINNER AT THE GLENWOOD TEA ROOM FEBRUARY 14, 2017

VENUE:GLENWOOD TEAROOM

ADDRESS: 3310 Line Ave Shreveport, LA 71104-4255

TIME:8:00 PM to 10:00 PM

PRICE:$75 per person plus tax and gratuity

PHONE:(318) 868-3652

WEBSITE:www.facebook.com

You do not want to miss this event! Enjoy a special dinner with your significant other or with a group of close friends. It's by reservation only with two seatings on Valentine's: 5:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. There will be live music and a wine pairing with each course.



The menu consists of:

Choice of soup

Small bites appetizers

Filet Mignon and roasted Quail over a bed of Garlic Mashed Potatoes topped with Demi Glace

Grilled Asparagus

Roasted Carrots

Chocolate Grand Marnier Creme Brulee

VALENTINE'S GLOW BREWOGA FEBRUARY 14, 2017

BUY TICKETS VENUE:RED RIVER BREWING CO.

ADDRESS: 1200 Marshall St Shreveport, LA 71101

TIME:6:45 PM to 8:45 AM PRICE:$25 - General Ticket and $22 - Military/Student ticket

PHONE:(318) 317-4110

WEBSITE:www.eventbrite.com

Let your heart shine bright this Valentine’s Day in our taproom! Bring a friend or your sweetheart to glow bright with you. Wear white or neon, so you GLOW to the max under the blacklights. Only 40 spots available, so get your tickets quick if you want to attend. Only 10 of these tickets are designated military/student. Once they sell, they are gone.



$25 - General Ticket

$22 - Military/Student ticket

Ticket includes:

-45 minute yoga sculpt

-One free pint of beer

-Two glow bracelets

-One glow necklace

-Glow body paint

~Special Valentine's Day Treats

Show up early for extra glow! We’ll begin body painting at 6:15 p.m., and class begins promptly at 7 p.m. Yogis are welcome to bring extra glow items to wear.



Online ticket purchase is recommended due to the high demand for this class. Must be 21 years or older.



*BYOM - Bring your own mat, or rent one for $2 (cash only). Email vivayogagirl@gmail.com prior to event to guarantee availability. We will not be using weights for this practice.



Brewoga is a dynamic workout and an energizing form of yoga. It incorporates strength exercises, a squat series, push-ups, core, and cardio. Set to lively music, this 45-minute class is designed for beginner to advanced students. After class, restore your electrolytes with a cold pint of beer!