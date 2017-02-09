KTBS 3 Community Caravan rolling into Pittsburg, Tx

The hometown of Bo Pilgrim and Pilgrim's Pride chicken is hosting the KTBS 3 Community Caravan on Thursday.

After rolling into town, the first stop will be at Papa Nachos Fine Mexican Food at 308 Greer Blvd at noon.

KTBS 3's Rick Rowe and Joe Haynes will be visiting with residents and hearing from them about what makes Camp County such a great place.

As of the 2010 census, the city had a total population of 4,497. It is the county seat of Camp County.