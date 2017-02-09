Quantcast

Man rescued from underground after pipe accident in Shreveport - KTBS.com - Shreveport, LA News, Weather and Sports

Man rescued from underground after pipe accident in Shreveport

Posted: Updated:
SHREVEPORT, La. -

A man is recovering this midday after an accident at a work site in Shreveport's Sunset Acres neighborhood. He was down in a hole when a pipe fell on him, trapping him underground in the 3300 block of Red Bud Lane.

A Shreveport Fire Department spokesman told KTBS 3 News that the man was part of a crew from the John Plott Company working 18' down on a sewer line when the piece of 24" PVC fell on him.

It happened about 9:40 Thursday morning.  SFD had the man pulled to safety by about 10:15. 

Authorities say the man had all of the appropriate safety gear in place.

He was rushed to the hospital in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.





  • KTBS 3 News Tips

    Send your news tip or story idea to the KTBS 3 Newsroom.  Enter your email address below to get started.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thank you for your submission to KTBS 3 News.  A member of our staff may contact you for more information.

Share Your Images
Powered by Frankly