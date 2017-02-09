Man rescued from underground after pipe accident in Shreveport

A man is recovering this midday after an accident at a work site in Shreveport's Sunset Acres neighborhood. He was down in a hole when a pipe fell on him, trapping him underground in the 3300 block of Red Bud Lane.

A Shreveport Fire Department spokesman told KTBS 3 News that the man was part of a crew from the John Plott Company working 18' down on a sewer line when the piece of 24" PVC fell on him.

It happened about 9:40 Thursday morning. SFD had the man pulled to safety by about 10:15.

Authorities say the man had all of the appropriate safety gear in place.

He was rushed to the hospital in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.