Quantcast

Need money for college? SUSLA hosts College Goal Sunday - KTBS.com - Shreveport, LA News, Weather and Sports

Need money for college? SUSLA hosts College Goal Sunday

Posted: Updated:
SHREVEPORT, La. -

Southern University at Shreveport has been chosen as one of 15 sites in Louisiana to host College Goal Sunday on February 12, 2017. Students and their parents will receive one-on-one expert assistance with completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and information on federal and state aid programs.

The event takes place in the Jesse Stone Lecture Hall. Doors will open at each site at 1:30 p.m. and the program will begin promptly at 2:00 p.m. Attendees are advised to arrive in time to sign in and be seated prior to 2:00 p.m.

Southern University at Shreveport has participated in the College Goal Sunday events for the past four years. Trained professionals and volunteers have assisted hundreds of students and parents complete the FAFSA and educate them on federal and state financial assistance opportunities.

College Goal Sunday is a national initiative designed to help students and parents navigate the paperwork barriers that stand between them and the money they need to attend college. Completing the form correctly with detailed income, tax and other information can be a daunting task. On College Goal Sunday, financial aid professionals from Louisiana colleges and universities will be on hand to provide free line-by-line assistance.

The Louisiana Office of Student Financial Assistance (LOSFA) staff will be in attendance at all sites to answer any questions relating to Louisiana Go Grant and TOPS need-based programs. Pre-registration for the event is encouraged to ensure that each site has the resources needed to assist all participants.

To do so, log on to the 2017 College Goal Sunday Registration Page and complete the form. The Louisiana College Goal Sunday website also contains detailed information including the specific records and documentation that participants will need to bring to the event including their 2015 Federal Income Tax information.

The 2017 College Goal Sunday sites located in the Shreveport-Bossier area are:

Southern University – Shreveport

Jesse Stone Lecture Hall

Louisiana State University – Shreveport

University Center Ballroom

Bossier Parish Community College

Building D, Room 215

  • Top StoryMore>>

  • Bossier High celebrates 100 years today

    Bossier High celebrates 100 years today

    Saturday, May 13 2017 6:17 PM EDT2017-05-13 22:17:31 GMT

    This is an important day in history. Bossier High will be celebrating its 100th anniversary and the Bearkats will do so with aplomb. The Bossier High School Alumni Association has been working for more than year to stage a grand celebration. Hundreds of past graduates, current students, faculty and friends of Bossier High School will gather for a day of reminiscing, starting with an open house from 10 a.m.. to noon at the school campus. Then at 3 p.m. there will be "Stories, Tal...

    This is an important day in history. Bossier High will be celebrating its 100th anniversary and the Bearkats will do so with aplomb. The Bossier High School Alumni Association has been working for more than year to stage a grand celebration. Hundreds of past graduates, current students, faculty and friends of Bossier High School will gather for a day of reminiscing, starting with an open house from 10 a.m.. to noon at the school campus. Then at 3 p.m. there will be "Stories, Tal...

  • Market on the Square celebrates 50 years in Marshall

    Saturday, May 13 2017 4:33 PM EDT2017-05-13 20:33:20 GMT

    50 years of the Harrison County Farmers Market were celebrated today in Marshall, Texas at the beautiful downtown square. Fresh vegetables, honey, jams and jellies, a flower market and plenty of handmade crafts were enjoyed by hundreds of guests.

    50 years of the Harrison County Farmers Market were celebrated today in Marshall, Texas at the beautiful downtown square. Fresh vegetables, honey, jams and jellies, a flower market and plenty of handmade crafts were enjoyed by hundreds of guests.

  • Students learn genetics the fun way with KTBS One Class at a Time grant

    Students learn genetics the fun way with KTBS One Class at a Time grant

    Saturday, May 13 2017 2:12 PM EDT2017-05-13 18:12:42 GMT
    Megan Colgin and Ryan Prince, science teachers at Elm Grove Middle School won One Class at a Time two years ago.      They used the $1 thousand grant to buy students Crazy Traits, a tool that helps students learn about genetics and evolution.  "It's just a fun way to teach genetics because genetics can be a very hard concept for them to understand," Prince explains. Through a series of games and activities, students learn that the traits people and anim...
    Megan Colgin and Ryan Prince, science teachers at Elm Grove Middle School won One Class at a Time two years ago.      They used the $1 thousand grant to buy students Crazy Traits, a tool that helps students learn about genetics and evolution.  "It's just a fun way to teach genetics because genetics can be a very hard concept for them to understand," Prince explains. Through a series of games and activities, students learn that the traits people and anim...
    •   

  • 3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-DepthMore>>

  • ArkLaTex In-Depth

    Would you pay more to see your favorite singer at CenturyLink?

    Would you pay more to see your favorite singer at CenturyLink?

    Friday, May 12 2017 7:06 PM EDT2017-05-12 23:06:23 GMT

    Taylor swift, paul mcartney, r-kelly and beyonce  big names that have come to bossier city to perform at the century link center.  T

    Taylor swift, paul mcartney, r-kelly and beyonce  big names that have come to bossier city to perform at the century link center.  T

  • ArkLaTex in Depth

    Fake News...what is it?

    Fake News...what is it?

    Friday, May 12 2017 11:49 AM EDT2017-05-12 15:49:54 GMT

    Fake News...What is it?  Well, it depends on who you ask. "Honestly, I think fake news is......

    Fake News...What is it?  Well, it depends on who you ask. "Honestly, I think fake news is......

  • ArkLaTex In-Depth

    Our Lifeline to First Responders.....Dispatchers

    Our Lifeline to First Responders.....Dispatchers

    Friday, May 12 2017 5:58 AM EDT2017-05-12 09:58:25 GMT

    The job requires extreme mulch-tasking, along with a steady hand and nerve during high stress situations. Daily, you send others into danger and race the clock to save lives. This story is about the unsung heroes behind our first responders.  They are the vital connection between you and first responders.  Lt. Amy Pope, the Bossier Parish sheriff’s dispatch director, says the office is manned 24/7. "We're the first point of contact for the sheriff's office,...

    The job requires extreme mulch-tasking, along with a steady hand and nerve during high stress situations. Daily, you send others into danger and race the clock to save lives. This story is about the unsung heroes behind our first responders.  They are the vital connection between you and first responders.  Lt. Amy Pope, the Bossier Parish sheriff’s dispatch director, says the office is manned 24/7. "We're the first point of contact for the sheriff's office,...

    •   

  • Weather HeadlinesMore>>

  • Businesses in Garrison wrecked by EF2 tornado

    Businesses in Garrison wrecked by EF2 tornado

    Saturday, May 13 2017 6:00 PM EDT2017-05-13 22:00:15 GMT
    Thursday night's storm caused major destruction for a few businesses in Garrison, Texas. The National Weather Service says a tornado swept through Garrison and traveled into Rusk county. It was a rough night and morning for some people as they try to deal with the damages. The back of Lunsford Auto Supply and Garage was totally destroyed. Part of its roof was ripped off and landed way over to the next lot right in front of Austin, Bank.      Austin Bank suffered from...
    Thursday night's storm caused major destruction for a few businesses in Garrison, Texas. The National Weather Service says a tornado swept through Garrison and traveled into Rusk county. It was a rough night and morning for some people as they try to deal with the damages. The back of Lunsford Auto Supply and Garage was totally destroyed. Part of its roof was ripped off and landed way over to the next lot right in front of Austin, Bank.      Austin Bank suffered from...

  • East Baton Rouge Parish schools get an extra $1.1M from FEMA

    East Baton Rouge Parish schools get an extra $1.1M from FEMA

    Friday, May 12 2017 10:01 AM EDT2017-05-12 14:01:18 GMT

    BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is getting an additional $1.1 million in help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency following the August flood. 

    BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is getting an additional $1.1 million in help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency following the August flood. 

  • Strong storms roll through the ArkLaTex leaving damage, power outages

    Strong storms roll through the ArkLaTex leaving damage, power outages

    Friday, May 12 2017 8:55 AM EDT2017-05-12 12:55:00 GMT

    Residents of Nacogdoches County are getting their first look at the damage from overnight storms now that the sun is up. 

    Residents of Nacogdoches County are getting their first look at the damage from overnight storms now that the sun is up. 

    •   




  • KTBS 3 News Tips

    Send your news tip or story idea to the KTBS 3 Newsroom.  Enter your email address below to get started.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thank you for your submission to KTBS 3 News.  A member of our staff may contact you for more information.

Share Your Images
Powered by Frankly