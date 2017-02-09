Need money for college? SUSLA hosts College Goal Sunday

Southern University at Shreveport has been chosen as one of 15 sites in Louisiana to host College Goal Sunday on February 12, 2017. Students and their parents will receive one-on-one expert assistance with completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and information on federal and state aid programs.

The event takes place in the Jesse Stone Lecture Hall. Doors will open at each site at 1:30 p.m. and the program will begin promptly at 2:00 p.m. Attendees are advised to arrive in time to sign in and be seated prior to 2:00 p.m.

Southern University at Shreveport has participated in the College Goal Sunday events for the past four years. Trained professionals and volunteers have assisted hundreds of students and parents complete the FAFSA and educate them on federal and state financial assistance opportunities.

College Goal Sunday is a national initiative designed to help students and parents navigate the paperwork barriers that stand between them and the money they need to attend college. Completing the form correctly with detailed income, tax and other information can be a daunting task. On College Goal Sunday, financial aid professionals from Louisiana colleges and universities will be on hand to provide free line-by-line assistance.

The Louisiana Office of Student Financial Assistance (LOSFA) staff will be in attendance at all sites to answer any questions relating to Louisiana Go Grant and TOPS need-based programs. Pre-registration for the event is encouraged to ensure that each site has the resources needed to assist all participants.

To do so, log on to the 2017 College Goal Sunday Registration Page and complete the form. The Louisiana College Goal Sunday website also contains detailed information including the specific records and documentation that participants will need to bring to the event including their 2015 Federal Income Tax information.

The 2017 College Goal Sunday sites located in the Shreveport-Bossier area are:

Southern University – Shreveport

Jesse Stone Lecture Hall

Louisiana State University – Shreveport

University Center Ballroom

Bossier Parish Community College

Building D, Room 215