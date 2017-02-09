Shreveport Aquarium to attempt world record at Centaur, Gemini Mardi Gras parades

Shreveport Aquarium plans to make a “splash” by kicking off 2017 with two world record attempts at forming the world's longest Mexican Wave line.

The first attempt will be during the Krewe of Centaur Parade on Feb. 18 and the second, the Krewe of Gemini Parade on Feb. 25.

The current record stands at 8,453 people.

The Mexican Wave attempt will begin at the start of the parade route on Clyde Fant Parkway, just to the south of Lake Street. The line will continue down the length of the parade route to the Shreveport-Barksdale Highway interchange.

In keeping with guidelines set by the Guinness Book of World Records, Shreveport Aquarium is required to recruit a host of stewards to assist along the route. Those who wish to volunteer as a steward can do so online at www.shreveportaquarium.com/volunteers.

Volunteers must be 18 years of age or older. Volunteers will receive a free Shreveport Aquarium “Catch the Wave” T-shirt for their participation.

“We’re excited to be part of the opportunity to see Shreveport on the world’s stage,” says Adrea Gibbs, Shreveport Aquarium managing director. “As construction continues on the aquarium, we are also focused on building our relationship with the community, and as with record attempt, it parallels the concept that our success is in the hands of our great city.”

Where the wave got its start is a source of disagreement. There’s no question its origin is connected to sporting events, but some accounts say it was perfected at hockey games.

The earliest video documentation was in October 1981 during a Major League Baseball game in Oakland, Calif. It was broadcast on TV.

The crowd phenomenon gained international fame and took on the name of Mexican Wave in 1986 during the broadcast of the World Cup in Mexico City.