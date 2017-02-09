Quantcast

NSU to welcome high school juniors & seniors to Science Showcase - KTBS.com - Shreveport, LA News, Weather and Sports

NSU to welcome high school juniors & seniors to Science Showcase

Posted: Updated:
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTBS) -

A local university has a unique learning experience for high school students interested in pursuing careers in science. 

Registration is currently underway for Northwestern State University's Science Showcase. 

Dr. Francene Lemoine, a professor at NSU, stopped by KTBS 3 News to discuss the upcoming showcase. 

The event allows high school juniors and seniors a chance to experience what life is like as a science major and is expected to offer hands-on science demonstrations and student-led panel discussions.  Students will also have a chance to learn about career opportunities and scholarships available. 

NSU's Science Showcase is set for Friday, February 17th from 8:30 am - 1 pm. 

Click here for more information or to register your child. 

  • Top StoryMore>>

  • Police investigating shooting on basketball court

    Police investigating shooting on basketball court

    Sunday, May 14 2017 4:04 PM EDT2017-05-14 20:04:32 GMT

    Shreveport police were on the scene of a shooting Sunday afternoon at a basketball court near Lakeshore Dr. and Kentucky Ave.

    Shreveport police were on the scene of a shooting Sunday afternoon at a basketball court near Lakeshore Dr. and Kentucky Ave.

  • Missing Shreveport man found dead in West Monroe

    Missing Shreveport man found dead in West Monroe

    Sunday, May 14 2017 12:44 PM EDT2017-05-14 16:44:14 GMT
    Johnathan Darden, 33Johnathan Darden, 33

    WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE 8 News) - The body of a missing Shreveport man has been found. The Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office tells KNOE around 3:30 on Saturday afternoon deputies recovered the body of a dead man inside a car on the shoulder of I-20 in West Monroe.

    WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE 8 News) - The body of a missing Shreveport man has been found. The Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office tells KNOE around 3:30 on Saturday afternoon deputies recovered the body of a dead man inside a car on the shoulder of I-20 in West Monroe.

  • Shreveport man arrested after threat against fast food restaurant

    Shreveport man arrested after threat against fast food restaurant

    Sunday, May 14 2017 9:13 AM EDT2017-05-14 13:13:05 GMT
    Quintrell Thompson, 19Quintrell Thompson, 19

    A Shreveport man is behind bars after an alleged threat against a fast-food restaurant Saturday.

    A Shreveport man is behind bars after an alleged threat against a fast-food restaurant Saturday.

    •   

  • 3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-DepthMore>>

  • ArkLaTex In-Depth

    Busy tornado season so far

    Busy tornado season so far

    Saturday, May 13 2017 8:00 PM EDT2017-05-14 00:00:16 GMT
    Figure 1: Baton Rouge Tornado from Friday 5/12/17 courtesy of the AdvocateFigure 1: Baton Rouge Tornado from Friday 5/12/17 courtesy of the Advocate

    It's been a banner year for tornadoes so far in 2017...not only nationally, but right here in the ArkLaTex!  Why so many twisters?  Meteorologist Joe Haynes tells you why in his ArkLaTex In-Depth report.

    It's been a banner year for tornadoes so far in 2017...not only nationally, but right here in the ArkLaTex!  Why so many twisters?  Meteorologist Joe Haynes tells you why in his ArkLaTex In-Depth report.

  • ArkLaTex In-Depth

    Would you pay more to see your favorite singer at CenturyLink?

    Would you pay more to see your favorite singer at CenturyLink?

    Friday, May 12 2017 7:06 PM EDT2017-05-12 23:06:23 GMT

    Taylor swift, paul mcartney, r-kelly and beyonce  big names that have come to bossier city to perform at the century link center.  T

    Taylor swift, paul mcartney, r-kelly and beyonce  big names that have come to bossier city to perform at the century link center.  T

  • ArkLaTex in Depth

    Fake News...what is it?

    Fake News...what is it?

    Friday, May 12 2017 11:49 AM EDT2017-05-12 15:49:54 GMT

    Fake News...What is it?  Well, it depends on who you ask. "Honestly, I think fake news is......

    Fake News...What is it?  Well, it depends on who you ask. "Honestly, I think fake news is......

    •   

  • Weather HeadlinesMore>>

  • NWS confirms 2 Tornadoes touched down in Caddo Parish

    NWS confirms 2 Tornadoes touched down in Caddo Parish

    Saturday, May 13 2017 9:14 PM EDT2017-05-14 01:14:14 GMT

    The Nation Weather Service has confirmed the two tornadoes touched down in Caddo Parish during Thursday night's storms. The tornadoes were classified as EF1 tornadoes which means their winds were between 95 - 105 mph.

    The Nation Weather Service has confirmed the two tornadoes touched down in Caddo Parish during Thursday night's storms. The tornadoes were classified as EF1 tornadoes which means their winds were between 95 - 105 mph.

  • Businesses in Garrison wrecked by EF2 tornado

    Businesses in Garrison wrecked by EF2 tornado

    Saturday, May 13 2017 6:00 PM EDT2017-05-13 22:00:15 GMT
    Thursday night's storm caused major destruction for a few businesses in Garrison, Texas. The National Weather Service says a tornado swept through Garrison and traveled into Rusk county. It was a rough night and morning for some people as they try to deal with the damages. The back of Lunsford Auto Supply and Garage was totally destroyed. Part of its roof was ripped off and landed way over to the next lot right in front of Austin, Bank.      Austin Bank suffered from...
    Thursday night's storm caused major destruction for a few businesses in Garrison, Texas. The National Weather Service says a tornado swept through Garrison and traveled into Rusk county. It was a rough night and morning for some people as they try to deal with the damages. The back of Lunsford Auto Supply and Garage was totally destroyed. Part of its roof was ripped off and landed way over to the next lot right in front of Austin, Bank.      Austin Bank suffered from...

  • East Baton Rouge Parish schools get an extra $1.1M from FEMA

    East Baton Rouge Parish schools get an extra $1.1M from FEMA

    Friday, May 12 2017 10:01 AM EDT2017-05-12 14:01:18 GMT

    BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is getting an additional $1.1 million in help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency following the August flood. 

    BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is getting an additional $1.1 million in help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency following the August flood. 

    •   




  • KTBS 3 News Tips

    Send your news tip or story idea to the KTBS 3 Newsroom.  Enter your email address below to get started.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thank you for your submission to KTBS 3 News.  A member of our staff may contact you for more information.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Shreveport man arrested after threat against fast food restaurant

    Shreveport man arrested after threat against fast food restaurant

    Sunday, May 14 2017 9:13 AM EDT2017-05-14 13:13:05 GMT
    Quintrell Thompson, 19Quintrell Thompson, 19

    A Shreveport man is behind bars after an alleged threat against a fast-food restaurant Saturday.

    A Shreveport man is behind bars after an alleged threat against a fast-food restaurant Saturday.

  • Area legislators collect gift cards to help Northeast Arkansas flood victims

    Area legislators collect gift cards to help Northeast Arkansas flood victims

    Friday, May 12 2017 6:46 PM EDT2017-05-12 22:46:45 GMT

    Southwest Arkansas legislators are asking for donations to help flood victims in the northeast part of the state.        

    Southwest Arkansas legislators are asking for donations to help flood victims in the northeast part of the state.        

  • Railfest kicks off in Texarkana, Arkansas

    Railfest kicks off in Texarkana, Arkansas

    Friday, May 12 2017 6:31 PM EDT2017-05-12 22:31:34 GMT
    Railfest 2017 rolls into Texarkana for a weekend of live music, food, and crafts.        The free event is hosted by the City of Texarkana, Arkansas and sponsored by the Advertising and Promotions Commission.       This is the seventh year for the event.      As part Main Street's "Imagine the Possibilities" program, some of the downtown buildings will be open for tours this year. Along with the tours, you can see Texar...
    Railfest 2017 rolls into Texarkana for a weekend of live music, food, and crafts.        The free event is hosted by the City of Texarkana, Arkansas and sponsored by the Advertising and Promotions Commission.       This is the seventh year for the event.      As part Main Street's "Imagine the Possibilities" program, some of the downtown buildings will be open for tours this year. Along with the tours, you can see Texar...
Share Your Images
Powered by Frankly