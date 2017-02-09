"Intimidation, discrimination, retaliation" complaints led to Shreveport VA hospital chief's ouster

Toby Mathew was removed as director at Shreveport's VA hosital on February 1 after detailed internal complaints sparked an investigation.

What did it take to get the director of Shreveport's veterans hospital booted out? Plenty, according to very detailed written complaints to the highest levels of the Veterans Affairs, pleading for the investigation now underway into Toby Mathew's management style.

Mathew arrived at Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in June, 2014. In just over two years, he racked up a long list of complaints, spelled out in three formal requests seeking an investigation. KTBS 3 News obtained copies of those complaints.

The first, dated September 2, 2016, says, "Mathew has a consistent pattern of bullying, intimidation, discrimination, harassment and retaliation against many staff members ... that clearly violates a number of policies."

While the complaints may have only one signature -- our copies are redacted -- VA whistleblower Shea Wilkes believes the complaints come from more than one person inside the hospital.

"What it looks like to me is a lot of people -- they have had enough. There's internal chaos," Wilkes says.

The first letter goes on to say, "Mathew has broken or redirected career paths of many good people."

It says that resulted in 9 out of 14 managerial positions under Mathew being vacant at the time of the complaint.

Case in point: Terry Atienza. He would not go into specifics, but told us previously that he stepped down as Assistant Director to a lesser role as Facilities Planner because of Mathew.

"Because I refused to do some unethical things that he wanted done," Atienza said.

The complaint continues that Mathew "directly impacted patient care and impeded access to care on a near daily basis ... because of a "failure to hire front line staff nurses ... with vacancy rates as high as 50% for nurse assistants ... and constant 30% for registered nurses."

"It affects your frontline workforce," Wilkes explains. "And most of all, it affects the veterans -- the ones that you're there for. That's your whole sole purpose in this whole thing -- is veterans care."

The complaint continues, "There have been 16 acting and interim nurse executives. None have lasted a year in this hostile environment."

How hostile? During a budget meeting in November of 2014, Mathew was "out of control ... asking the same question over and over, Why did the deficit increase? ... and continuing to state that (the manager) must not know what (they were) doing." The manager "suddenly felt physically ill and ... ran to the bathroom where (they) vomited."



And in October of 2015, the complaint says, "there was an incident involving a veteran patient" -- "a marine combat veteran with severe PTSD" who "got a job in the medical center ... in human resources." The complaint says that veteran was introducing Mathew to new employees. But his information on Mathew's title had not been updated.

"He introduced him as the interim mcd. (Medical Center Director) The worker reported that Mathew grabbed him by the arm, pulled him aside, and verbally betrated him." The complaint says that caused "reactivation of his PTSD symptoms." It indicates the worker left the hospital, unable to continue working there.

The complaint included the names of 55 personnel at Overton Brooks who could be questioned to substantiate the claims.

Again, the names are redacted in our copy.

The writer followed up four weeks later, September 29th, with a request for action against Mathew by the regional VA office.

That was because, it says, "Mathew has learned of this investigation ... and has now begun to retailiate against me. Mathew continues to keep me out of morning meetings ... and slanders my name frequently."

Finally, on January 4th, the writer sent one final complaint to then-VA secretary Bob McDonald and other higher ups, warning, "You will be responsible for all that has happened here."

That letter requested Mathew be removed as chief in Shreveport until investigations are finished. On February 1, Mathew was removed and sent to a non-supervisory role at the regional VA office near Jackson, Mississippi.

The VA turned down our request to interview Mathew, citing the ongoing investigation. But a spokesman gave a statement that said, in part, "The VA is still actively conducting an internal investigation at Shreveport. Once completed, the evidence will be examined and if determined, appropriate corrective action taken. Regardless of leadership changes, staff in Shreveport remain steadfast in their commitment to provide world class service and timely health care access to veterans."

An interim director is now in charge at Overton Brooks. He is the Deputy Medical Director of the Central Arkansas Veterans Health Care System, Richard Crockett.



