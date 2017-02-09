LHSAA wrestling state championships set for CenturyLink Center

For the second straight year the CenturyLink Center is hosting one of the biggest tournaments in Louisiana as approximately 80 teams converge on the Shreveport-Bossier area for the LHSAA wrestling state championships.

Thursday's introductory press conference highlighted some of the area's best high school wrestlers as they prepare for this weekend's event.

A couple athletes said spectators should expect plenty of action.

"It's a great sport you know. There's action the whole match, like all day it's going to be action, just very interesting stuff, high flier stuff. It's going to be good," Airline's Josh Parton explained.

Parkway's Matthew Pitts added, "a lot of throws, a lot of aggressive moves out there. You'll see a lot of fancy stuff. It's very, it's the closest thing you'll get to hand-to-hand combat thing in a high school sport."

Doors open at the Link for 8:00 a.m. Friday with the first session starting at 9:00 a.m. followed by the second which begins at 4:00 p.m.

Session three starts at 8 a.m. Saturday with finals set to get underway at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 with an all session pass available for $35.