LHSAA wrestling state championships set for CenturyLink Center
BOSSIER CITY, La. -
For the second straight year the CenturyLink Center is hosting one of the biggest tournaments in Louisiana as approximately 80 teams converge on the Shreveport-Bossier area for the LHSAA wrestling state championships.
Thursday's introductory press conference highlighted some of the area's best high school wrestlers as they prepare for this weekend's event.
A couple athletes said spectators should expect plenty of action.
"It's a great sport you know. There's action the whole match, like all day it's going to be action, just very interesting stuff, high flier stuff. It's going to be good," Airline's Josh Parton explained.
Parkway's Matthew Pitts added, "a lot of throws, a lot of aggressive moves out there. You'll see a lot of fancy stuff. It's very, it's the closest thing you'll get to hand-to-hand combat thing in a high school sport."
Doors open at the Link for 8:00 a.m. Friday with the first session starting at 9:00 a.m. followed by the second which begins at 4:00 p.m.
Session three starts at 8 a.m. Saturday with finals set to get underway at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 with an all session pass available for $35.
North Korea on Sunday test-launched a ballistic missile that flew as far as 800 kilometers (500 miles) before landing in the Sea of Japan, the South Korean, Japanese and U.S. militaries said. The launch is a direct challenge to the new South Korean president elected four days ago and comes as U.S., Japanese and European militaries gather for joint war games in the Pacific.
The Nation Weather Service has confirmed the two tornadoes touched down in Caddo Parish during Thursday night's storms. The tornadoes were classified as EF1 tornadoes which means their winds were between 95 - 105 mph.
This is an important day in history. Bossier High will be celebrating its 100th anniversary and the Bearkats will do so with aplomb. The Bossier High School Alumni Association has been working for more than year to stage a grand celebration. Hundreds of past graduates, current students, faculty and friends of Bossier High School will gather for a day of reminiscing, starting with an open house from 10 a.m.. to noon at the school campus. Then at 3 p.m. there will be "Stories, Tal...
50 years of the Harrison County Farmers Market were celebrated today in Marshall, Texas at the beautiful downtown square. Fresh vegetables, honey, jams and jellies, a flower market and plenty of handmade crafts were enjoyed by hundreds of guests.
Megan Colgin and Ryan Prince, science teachers at Elm Grove Middle School won One Class at a Time two years ago. They used the $1 thousand grant to buy students Crazy Traits, a tool that helps students learn about genetics and evolution. "It's just a fun way to teach genetics because genetics can be a very hard concept for them to understand," Prince explains. Through a series of games and activities, students learn that the traits people and anim...
Elvis Andrus and Nomar Mazara had consecutive two-RBI hits as the Texas Rangers rallied earlier this time, beating the Oakland Athletics 6-5 on Saturday night for their season-best fifth straight victory.
With Spurs coach Gregg Popovich providing some good-natured gamesmanship as he prepares to face familiar coaching pals, Warriors, Spurs gear up for Game 1 of what should be an entertaining best-of-seven Western...
Jose Berrios pitched neatly into the eighth inning in his first start of the season and the Minnesota Twins beat the Cleveland Indians 4-1 in a game delayed several minutes when a squirrel ran around the field.
The 15th-ranked Razorbacks faced a tough arm in Vanderbilt starter Kyle Wright Saturday night in Baum Stadium. The Hogs only managed two hits off Wright, who pitched seven innings and struck out 11, before falling to the 25th-ranked Commodores, 6-2.
Pauline Tufi’s solo home run in the top of the 7th inning and Marilyn Rizzato’s defensive gem in the bottom half of the frame gave sophomore pitcher Krystal De La Cruz all the support she needed as Louisiana Tech defeated FIU 1-0 in the championship game of the 2017 Conference USA Tournament Saturday afternoon.
