Contractor accused of bilking Sabine residents out of thousands of dollars

Sabine Parish sheriff’s detectives have arrested a contractor who’s accused of taking money – possibly hundreds of thousands of dollars -- to do construction work for people living around Toledo Bend Reservoir but not following through.

George Washington King Jr., 72, was arrested Wednesday in Sabine County, Texas, where he lives. He waived extradition to Louisiana and was booked into the Sabine Parish Detention Center.

He was initially charged with four counts of contractor fraud; misapplication of payments. Five more charges were added Thursday, Chief Det. Bradley Marr said.

Property owners said King, who represented Diversified Services, was hired to build seawalls, piers and boat docks. He signed contracts and accepted a 50 percent deposit.

King never started the jobs nor did he have materials delivered to the job sites. Some of the contracts were signed about two years ago and still no work has been done, authorities said.

Anyone who has had contact with King is asked to contact Marr at (318) 590-9475.