House fire leaves 16 people homeless

More than a dozen people are homeless after an early morning house fire in Shreveport.

The blaze happened in the 900 block of Rear Baker Street.

The family discovered the kitchen fire around 2:30 a.m.

When firefighters arrived on scene, the home was completely engulfed in flames.

The fire even spread to three other homes next to it.

It took 35 firefighters almost 40 minutes to put out the blaze.

Shortly after arriving on the scene, the call was upgraded to a two-alarm fire.

The home is said to be a total loss.

"She said the house is on fire. I broke out and ran through here to grab a blanket to see if I could cover it, but it had got too hot so I couldn't get in there," said Isaac Brown, whose daughter discovered the fire.

Brown said the Red Cross is giving them assistance as they look for another place to stay.

The fire is still under investigation.