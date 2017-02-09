Beverly Carter Foundation creates realtor safety programs

More than two years after Little Rock realtor Beverly Carter was kidnapped and murder, her family has created a foundation in her name to protect others in her profession and keep them safe on the job.

In September 2014, Beverly Carter was abducted and killed by a man she thought was a potential client who wanted to look at a property for sale.



Texarkana Realtor Karen Hammonds with Impact Realty Group says Carter's death was eye-opening to many professionals in the industry.



She says Arkansas legislators have already created some safety changes to her profession.

"One of our hours is going to be continued education on personal safety," said Hammonds.



The Beverly Carter Foundation is a new nonprofit aimed at protecting realtors.



The organization will focus on providing free programs to realtors, including educational resources, safety seminars, victim support and advocacy and agent safety legislation.

"I think by them doing this it will help everyone to be more aware of what's going on around them," said Hammonds.



Texarkana, Arkansas Police Officer Kristi Bennett says it's important to keep safety at the forefront, especially when working alone, or scheduling plans to meet strangers.

"Make sure your cell phone is available and anyone who is close to you knows where you are going, where you're going to be, who you're going to be with and with much detail as possible," said Bennett.

Click here for more information on the Beverly Carter Foundation.