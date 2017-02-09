Quantcast

A slain Arkansas store clerk is laid to rest - KTBS.com - Shreveport, LA News, Weather and Sports

A slain Arkansas store clerk is laid to rest

Posted: Updated:
Christa Shockley, 21 Christa Shockley, 21
Texarkana, AR -

A slain Arkansas store clerk has been laid to rest. 
    
Funeral services were held Thursday afternoon at the Beech Street Baptist Church in Texarkana, Arkansas for Christa Shockley, 21. 

Related Story: Fouke community mourns the tragic loss of EZ Mart store clerk
    
Her lifeless body was discovered by a newspaper carrier in the early hours of February 7th while working at the EZ Mart Convenience Store in the City of Fouke.    

A 12-year old has been charged in connection to her death. 
    
Shockley was a student a UACCH-Texarkana, and worked to part-time jobs. 

  • Top StoryMore>>

  • N. Korea test-fires missile, challenging new leader in South

    N. Korea test-fires missile, challenging new leader in South

    Saturday, May 13 2017 9:39 PM EDT2017-05-14 01:39:01 GMT

    North Korea on Sunday test-launched a ballistic missile that flew as far as 800 kilometers (500 miles) before landing in the Sea of Japan, the South Korean, Japanese and U.S. militaries said. The launch is a direct challenge to the new South Korean president elected four days ago and comes as U.S., Japanese and European militaries gather for joint war games in the Pacific.

    North Korea on Sunday test-launched a ballistic missile that flew as far as 800 kilometers (500 miles) before landing in the Sea of Japan, the South Korean, Japanese and U.S. militaries said. The launch is a direct challenge to the new South Korean president elected four days ago and comes as U.S., Japanese and European militaries gather for joint war games in the Pacific.

  • NWS confirms 2 Tornadoes touched down in Caddo Parish

    NWS confirms 2 Tornadoes touched down in Caddo Parish

    Saturday, May 13 2017 9:14 PM EDT2017-05-14 01:14:14 GMT

    The Nation Weather Service has confirmed the two tornadoes touched down in Caddo Parish during Thursday night's storms. The tornadoes were classified as EF1 tornadoes which means their winds were between 95 - 105 mph.

    The Nation Weather Service has confirmed the two tornadoes touched down in Caddo Parish during Thursday night's storms. The tornadoes were classified as EF1 tornadoes which means their winds were between 95 - 105 mph.

  • Bossier High celebrates 100 years today

    Bossier High celebrates 100 years today

    Saturday, May 13 2017 6:17 PM EDT2017-05-13 22:17:31 GMT

    This is an important day in history. Bossier High will be celebrating its 100th anniversary and the Bearkats will do so with aplomb. The Bossier High School Alumni Association has been working for more than year to stage a grand celebration. Hundreds of past graduates, current students, faculty and friends of Bossier High School will gather for a day of reminiscing, starting with an open house from 10 a.m.. to noon at the school campus. Then at 3 p.m. there will be "Stories, Tal...

    This is an important day in history. Bossier High will be celebrating its 100th anniversary and the Bearkats will do so with aplomb. The Bossier High School Alumni Association has been working for more than year to stage a grand celebration. Hundreds of past graduates, current students, faculty and friends of Bossier High School will gather for a day of reminiscing, starting with an open house from 10 a.m.. to noon at the school campus. Then at 3 p.m. there will be "Stories, Tal...

    •   

  • 3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-DepthMore>>

  • ArkLaTex In-Depth

    Busy tornado season so far

    Busy tornado season so far

    Saturday, May 13 2017 8:00 PM EDT2017-05-14 00:00:16 GMT
    Figure 1: Baton Rouge Tornado from Friday 5/12/17 courtesy of the AdvocateFigure 1: Baton Rouge Tornado from Friday 5/12/17 courtesy of the Advocate

    It's been a banner year for tornadoes so far in 2017...not only nationally, but right here in the ArkLaTex!  Why so many twisters?  Meteorologist Joe Haynes tells you why in his ArkLaTex In-Depth report.

    It's been a banner year for tornadoes so far in 2017...not only nationally, but right here in the ArkLaTex!  Why so many twisters?  Meteorologist Joe Haynes tells you why in his ArkLaTex In-Depth report.

  • ArkLaTex In-Depth

    Would you pay more to see your favorite singer at CenturyLink?

    Would you pay more to see your favorite singer at CenturyLink?

    Friday, May 12 2017 7:06 PM EDT2017-05-12 23:06:23 GMT

    Taylor swift, paul mcartney, r-kelly and beyonce  big names that have come to bossier city to perform at the century link center.  T

    Taylor swift, paul mcartney, r-kelly and beyonce  big names that have come to bossier city to perform at the century link center.  T

  • ArkLaTex in Depth

    Fake News...what is it?

    Fake News...what is it?

    Friday, May 12 2017 11:49 AM EDT2017-05-12 15:49:54 GMT

    Fake News...What is it?  Well, it depends on who you ask. "Honestly, I think fake news is......

    Fake News...What is it?  Well, it depends on who you ask. "Honestly, I think fake news is......

    •   

  • Weather HeadlinesMore>>

  • NWS confirms 2 Tornadoes touched down in Caddo Parish

    NWS confirms 2 Tornadoes touched down in Caddo Parish

    Saturday, May 13 2017 9:14 PM EDT2017-05-14 01:14:14 GMT

    The Nation Weather Service has confirmed the two tornadoes touched down in Caddo Parish during Thursday night's storms. The tornadoes were classified as EF1 tornadoes which means their winds were between 95 - 105 mph.

    The Nation Weather Service has confirmed the two tornadoes touched down in Caddo Parish during Thursday night's storms. The tornadoes were classified as EF1 tornadoes which means their winds were between 95 - 105 mph.

  • Businesses in Garrison wrecked by EF2 tornado

    Businesses in Garrison wrecked by EF2 tornado

    Saturday, May 13 2017 6:00 PM EDT2017-05-13 22:00:15 GMT
    Thursday night's storm caused major destruction for a few businesses in Garrison, Texas. The National Weather Service says a tornado swept through Garrison and traveled into Rusk county. It was a rough night and morning for some people as they try to deal with the damages. The back of Lunsford Auto Supply and Garage was totally destroyed. Part of its roof was ripped off and landed way over to the next lot right in front of Austin, Bank.      Austin Bank suffered from...
    Thursday night's storm caused major destruction for a few businesses in Garrison, Texas. The National Weather Service says a tornado swept through Garrison and traveled into Rusk county. It was a rough night and morning for some people as they try to deal with the damages. The back of Lunsford Auto Supply and Garage was totally destroyed. Part of its roof was ripped off and landed way over to the next lot right in front of Austin, Bank.      Austin Bank suffered from...

  • East Baton Rouge Parish schools get an extra $1.1M from FEMA

    East Baton Rouge Parish schools get an extra $1.1M from FEMA

    Friday, May 12 2017 10:01 AM EDT2017-05-12 14:01:18 GMT

    BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is getting an additional $1.1 million in help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency following the August flood. 

    BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is getting an additional $1.1 million in help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency following the August flood. 

    •   




  • KTBS 3 News Tips

    Send your news tip or story idea to the KTBS 3 Newsroom.  Enter your email address below to get started.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thank you for your submission to KTBS 3 News.  A member of our staff may contact you for more information.

Share Your Images
Powered by Frankly