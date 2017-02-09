Quantcast

Airline’s Matthew Salinas overcame injury for a chance to follow in his father’s footsteps

BOSSIER CITY, La -

The LHSAA state wrestling tournament is this weekend at the CenturyLink Center in Bossier City this weekend. One of the local wrestlers hoping to bring home the hardware is Airline junior Matthew Salinas. This will be his first appearance in the tournament, something that is very special to Salinas and something he thought he may never get a chance to accomplish.

Following in your father's footsteps can be a challenge for some sons, but for Salinas, he's making it look easy.

"It's business. I mean you've gotta do what you've gotta do to win. I know I shouldn't have lost the ones I did lose, but I don't plan on losing anymore," said Salinas.

Wrestling in the 195 lbs weight class, Salinas has positioned himself to win a state championship is his junior season something his father accomplished when he was a Viking.

"It'd mean a lot. My dad won it his junior year and everyone's always held me to that standard where I got to win it my junior and senior year and I expect nothing less, but if I could walk away with it then it would be a game-changer," explained Salinas.

"That was Matthew's goal coming into Airline his freshman year, 'dad, I want to be a champion. I want to be a state champion in wrestling. I want to be the first father-son.' So he set a goal and he's got to do it on his own. If I could give it to him I would, but it's a tough sport and he's one of the toughest kids I know.," added his father Gregory Salinas.

Matthew nearly had his dream snatched away due to a back injury that sidelined him his sophomore year.

"The injury that he had last year we thought it was over with and he comes back, doctor released him and just the drive that he has is unreal," said Gregory Salinas.

"I didn't walk for four weeks and then after the back surgery and everything I mean the day that they told me I could work out I got back into it. I was at the weight room everyday kind of putting in the work I need to put in, but I mean coming back from that especially as bad as it was it's just been really eye-opening and crazy," described Matthew Salinas.

With a state championship in sight this weekend, the younger Salinas hopes to draw inspiration from lessons the older one's handed down through the years.

"His attitude was whenever he was in high school was I don't know anything, but I'm going to do my best to win. I mean I know things, but I'm still going to do whatever it needs to take whether I know what I'm doing or not," said Matthew Salinas.

"He's been doing it sense he was three years old, three and half years old, it's great. There's no one else that has this privilege that I have that their son is in their sport and a contender for the state championship. That's really great," added Gregory Salinas.

