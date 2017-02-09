Police looking for suspect that shot at clerk

Shreveport Police investigators are seeking the identity and whereabouts of a suspect who fired a shot at the clerk of a local gas station during a robbery Wednesday evening.

Just before 9:00 p.m. on February 8, 2017, Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to the A-1 Stop gas station located in the 3800 block of Linwood Avenue relative to an armed robbery there. As officers arrived at the business, contact was made with an employee who advised that while inside the business, a male armed with a gun came to the counter and demanded money. The clerk, after observing the suspect was armed, attempted to defend himself by arming himself with his own weapon.

The suspect, unfazed by the actions of the clerk, continued to rob the business of an undisclosed amount of money, not before firing a shot at the clerk, who did not return fire. After making off with his haul, the suspect ran from the scene. The clerk, while shaken, was not injured during the ordeal. Police are still searching for the suspect, who was described as a male who was wearing a dark colored hooded sweater, denim jeans, a dark mask over his face and latex gloves. Surveillance images of the suspect are being released in effort to locate the suspect. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Crimestoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit their website.