Shreveport police searching for Family Dollar bandits

Shreveport Police are seeking to identify and apprehend the suspects who robbed a dollar store earlier this week in west Shreveport.

Back on February 5, 2017, Shreveport Police patrol officers were called to the Family Dollar store located in the 200 block of West 84th Street relative to an armed robbery of the business. As officers arrived at the store, contact was made with employees who advised that two suspects, armed with handguns entered the store and demanded money from the registers.

Witnesses described one of the suspects as a woman dressed in all black clothing, wearing a bandanna over her face, black gloves, armed with a handgun. The male suspect wore dreadlocks and a gray hooded sweater with a white cloth covering his face, along with gloves. The male was also armed with a semi-automatic handgun. Upon making off with stolen loot, the bandits left the store and ran off in unknown directions.

Authorities are working tirelessly in efforts to locate the suspects and ask anyone with any information on their whereabouts to contact Crimestoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit their website.