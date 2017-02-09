Special session preview; cuts and the rainy day fund

The third special session of Governor John Bel Edwards' short time in the statehouse begins Monday at 6:30 in Baton Rouge.

There is a $304 million mid-year deficit to address.

The governor proposes using $120 million from Louisiana's rainy day fund-- plus cuts across a broad spectrum of state government.

Depending on which side of the aisle they sit-- members of the Northwest Louisiana delegation have differing views on the special session.

"We're going to have to access the $120 million available to us in the rainy day fund." said Governor Edwards.

"The reason he has called the special session," said State Rep. Alan Seabaugh, "is because he can't spend the rainy day fund without us.

Seabaugh is a Republican from Shreveport.

"It exists for that purpose," said Edwards, "without doing that the cuts will be catastrophic in critical priorities like healthcare, higher education, K-12 and corrections."

But, Seabaugh is adamant-- there does not need to be a special session.

"Well, I think it's completely unnecessary," Seabaugh said, "we are running a little deficit that needs to be taken up-- but it can be done by the Joint Budget Committee or by the Governor unilaterally."

State Representative Gene Reynolds of Minden-- the Democratic Caucus leader-- believes the special session is necessary.

"I can see where the special session is needed," said Reynolds, "for the legislature to be able to spread the cuts out."

As an example, Reynolds says perhaps cuts in any one area could be limited to two percent instead of five.

"We just want to get this right once and for all," Reynolds said, "we're all tired of going down there every single year and having to fight."

The Governor says he will not be asking for any new taxes-- just a combination of the rainy day fund and budget cuts.

"They're going to be painful," said Edwards, "these are not cuts I want to make. But, under the circumstances I don't believe we have any choice."

Seabaugh says the Governor does not want to cut DHH-- which saw a $2.8 billion increase last year.

"We could take the entire $300 million needed to balance the budget this year out of DHH," Seabaugh said, "and not miss the delivery of health care one iota."

But, Minden's Reynolds does anticipate cuts from the Department of Health and Hospitals.

"Yes, there will be cuts," said Reynolds, "I'm not going to sit here and tell you there's not waste somewhere. I mean we could probably find it and cut it-- and I think that's what we need to do."

The Senate says it wants to 'host' the Governor's proposal to use the rainy day fund.

"I don't know how they are going to do that," Seabaugh said, "the constitution is relatively clear that any spending measures, any tax measures, anything of a fiscal nature has to originate in the House."

So, Senate involvement could open up more problems?

"When I say the special session is a waste of time," said Seabaugh, "it may be a complete waste of time if we go down there and pass an unconstitutional bill."

As always, the hope is both sides can meet in the middle.

"Behind the scenes already," said Reynolds, "we are starting to talk about some compromises."

"My guess is," said Seabaugh, "we'll meet somewhere in the middle. We'll use some of the rainy day fund-- but not as much as they want; and we'll cut DHH-- less than we want, but more than they want."

The special session is scheduled to run through midnight on February 22nd-- one day shorter that initially planned.

Other recommendations from the Governor to be considered: cutting 2.5 percent from the judiciary and legislative branches; taking $8 million from the legislative auditor's construction account; taking nearly $4 million from the attorney general's escrow account and cutting the A-G's dedications by five percent; and looking at $128 million in reductions at DHH.

In April the legislature convenes in regular session in an effort to make reforms in the state's broken tax code.