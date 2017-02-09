Amid homicide investigation, Byrd student charged with carrying gun on campus

A Byrd High School student has been charged with having a gun on campus amid a police investigation into the shooting death of a Southwood High School student.

Shreveport police detectives visited the school about noon Thursday to interview Michael Collins Jr., 17, about the fatal shooting of Antonio Newsome, 15. Newsome's bullet-riddled body was found in an abandoned car in Shreveport back on January 29.

Police say they found a loaded .45-caliber handgun in Collins' jacket after they approached him in a classroom at Byrd.

Officers seized the gun and took Collins to the police department, where they interviewed him as part of the murder investigation. He hasn't been charged in that case, but he faces charges of illegally carrying a gun and having a gun on campus.

Caddo Parish schools spokeswoman Mary Wood says the district will follow its policy about having weapons on campus to decide what discipline Collins faces.

"The district is grateful to law enforcement for quickly addressing this situation at Byrd while ensuring the safety of students and staff," Wood said in a written statement.