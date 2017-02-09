Alabama authorities seek new leads in little girl's death

Alabama authorities are broadening their search to the Arklatex for clues about a little girl's death.

Police in Opelika, Alabama found the girl's remains back in 2012 -- but they're not giving up hope that they can identify her. Now new forensic evidence shows the girl may have come from somewhere in the Arklatex -- and police are asking anyone here and in other parts of the South to help them.

The girl was between 3 and 7 years old when she died. A facial reconstruction drawing led police to photos taken at a vacation bible school in Alabama in 2011. Authorities believe the unnamed girl in the photos has a high probability of being the dead child.

Now isotope testing of the girl's remains shows the most likely area where she lived originally. It also shows she had exposure to high lead levels between ages 1 and 3 and that she moved at least once in her short life.

If you can help in this case, call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) 843-5678.