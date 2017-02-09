Quantcast

More proposed medical marijuana rules move through Arkansas legislature

LITTLE ROCK, Ar. -


   LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) -- A state Senate committee has advanced legislation that would leave the decision on whether to allow licensed medical marijuana dispensaries to grow their own pot up to a state commission.
   The Senate Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee on Thursday endorsed the proposal to let the Medical Marijuana Commission decide whether dispensaries that sell the drug can also grow it. An amendment voters approved last year legalizing medical marijuana allows licensed dispensaries and cultivation facilities to grow marijuana.
   The measure now heads to the full Senate and is among several proposals lawmakers are taking up after voters in November approved marijuana use for certain medical conditions. The commission is set to begin accepting license applications for dispensaries and cultivation facilities by July 1.





