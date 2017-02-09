3 found dead in apparent double homicide-suicide

Crimes involving juveniles make election a priority
Corsicana, TX -
CORSICANA, Texas (AP) -- Three people -- two adults and an 8-year-old girl -- have been found shot dead in a North Central Texas home in what deputies are investigating as a double homicide and suicide.
A statement from the Navarro County Sheriff's says investigators discovered the bodies about 2:30 p.m. Thursday while making a welfare check at the house near Richland Chambers Reservoir, about nine miles southeast of Corsicana. The check of the family was requested by another family member.
Detectives peering through a window saw a body lying on the floor and called for paramedics. Deputies ente3red and found the bodies of a man, a woman and the child. The detectives recovered a large-caliber rifle that they suspect was the deadly weapon.
No identities have been released.
KTBS 3 News Tips
Send your news tip or story idea to the KTBS 3 Newsroom. Enter your email address below to get started.
Friday, May 12 2017 6:31 PM EDT2017-05-12 22:31:34 GMT
Railfest 2017 rolls into Texarkana for a weekend of live music, food, and crafts. The free event is hosted by the City of Texarkana, Arkansas and sponsored by the Advertising and Promotions Commission. This is the seventh year for the event. As part Main Street's "Imagine the Possibilities" program, some of the downtown buildings will be open for tours this year. Along with the tours, you can see Texar...
Railfest 2017 rolls into Texarkana for a weekend of live music, food, and crafts. The free event is hosted by the City of Texarkana, Arkansas and sponsored by the Advertising and Promotions Commission. This is the seventh year for the event. As part Main Street's "Imagine the Possibilities" program, some of the downtown buildings will be open for tours this year. Along with the tours, you can see Texar...