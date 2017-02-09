3 found dead in apparent double homicide-suicide

CORSICANA, Texas (AP) -- Three people -- two adults and an 8-year-old girl -- have been found shot dead in a North Central Texas home in what deputies are investigating as a double homicide and suicide.

A statement from the Navarro County Sheriff's says investigators discovered the bodies about 2:30 p.m. Thursday while making a welfare check at the house near Richland Chambers Reservoir, about nine miles southeast of Corsicana. The check of the family was requested by another family member.

Detectives peering through a window saw a body lying on the floor and called for paramedics. Deputies ente3red and found the bodies of a man, a woman and the child. The detectives recovered a large-caliber rifle that they suspect was the deadly weapon.

No identities have been released.