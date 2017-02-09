LA Tech RB Jaqwis Dancy learns he is cancer-free

Courtesy: LA Tech Athletics

Four months after being diagnosed with stage 3 Hodgkin lymphoma and enduring chemotherapy treatments, Louisiana Tech sophomore running back Jaqwis Dancy has learned he is cancer-free.

After being diagnosed with the treatable form of cancer in early October, Dancy immediately went to work with chemotherapy sessions every few weeks at St. Jude’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, before receiving a phone call Thursday evening with the news that he cancer-free. Moving forward, Dancy will undergo a couple rounds of radiation to ensure there are no cancerous cells detected.

“It felt amazing when I heard the news that I am cancer-free,” Dancy said. “It was something I have been waiting to hear since I was diagnosed and I can’t wait to share my happiness with all my teammates. I especially want to thank the LA Tech family and everyone who supported me in this fight. The support I have received since the beginning has been amazing. My biggest goal right now is to get back on the field with my teammates.”

While Dancy was fighting the illness in Memphis, the Louisiana Tech Football team kept him in their thoughts as the Bulldogs wore special decals on their helmets supporting Dancy for the remainder of the 2016 season. On Thursday night, head football coach Skip Holtz echoed Dancy’s thoughts on the cancer-free diagnosis.

“We are thrilled about the positive news and to hear about the progress he has been making in his battle against cancer,” head coach Skip Holtz said. “It has been a tough fight for Jaqwis and his family. There is still work to do, but this is certainly positive news to celebrate. As much as anything, I am thrilled for him and his mom for what they have been through. At this point, it is nice to know he is cancer-free and we are optimistic, but we know he still has some work to do.”

A native of Junction City, Arkansas, Dancy saw action in all 13 games as a freshman in 2015, while totaling 17 kickoff returns for 296 yards. He was used primarily on special teams throughout the 2015 season, but was sidelined the first half of the 2016 season due to an ongoing ankle injury.

Hodgkin lymphoma is a form of cancer of the lymphatic system, which is part of the immune system, according to the American Cancer Society.

Fans are encouraged to continue to tweet support for Dancy using the hashtag #Dogs4Dancy.