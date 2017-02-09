Saints will host training camp in Metairie

Courtesy: New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints announced today that the team will conduct their annual training camp at the team’s year-around training facility in Metairie, La., this summer. The announcement was made by Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

The Saints are tentatively scheduled to begin training camp in late July. The team has previously held training camp at the Metairie facility from 2003-2005 and from 2009-13 with practices open to the public. In addition, the Saints have also held open training camp practices at the facility the past three seasons late in the training camp schedule. Verizon will once again be the title sponsor of the Saints’ training camp.

“Our entire organization is excited to be returning to hold training camp at our facility in Metairie in 2017,” said Saints Owner Tom Benson. “This will be a great opportunity for our passionate fans from throughout the Gulf South to be able to experience the fun, excitement and interaction of Saints training camp as our team prepares for what we expect to be a very exciting season.”

The Saints have held the first phase of their past three training camps at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, W.V. Loomis praised the efforts of The Greenbrier’s staff in hosting training camp.

“We first want to thank Governor Jim Justice and everybody at The Greenbrier, as well as all of our fans who attended training camp there for such an outstanding experience,” said Loomis. “Jim, his staff and the community went above and beyond to embrace our organization and create a great environment for our football team. However, we have decided that holding training camp at our practice facility is the right thing to do for our club at this time, where we have the combination of an indoor practice facility in the case of inclement weather as well as access to all of the state-of-the art technology in areas such our medical, weight and video facilities, all factors which are integral to supporting the preparations of our football team.”

In making the decision to stay at their facility during training camp, the Saints will become at least the 20th current NFL team to host their training camp at their primary operational base in 2017.

The team will announce their full training camp schedule later this spring.