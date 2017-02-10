HBU's first-half run gets Huskies past Demons

Quantcast

NATCHITOCHES, La. -

Courtesy: NSU Athletics

Was it the residual effect of a last-minute overtime loss last Saturday that doomed Northwestern State Thursday night?

 

Could it have been the freaky five-point burst at the end of the first half by Houston Baptist? Or a missed dunk in a one-point game that turned into a technical foul on the Demons? Perhaps another five-point flurry by the Huskies when NSU trimmed a 20-point halftime lead in half?

 

All were possible contributing factors, but the bottom line, said Demons’ coach Mike McConathy, had a lot to do with Houston Baptist’s approach, aggressiveness and execution in the visitors’ 84-67 Southland Conference basketball victory Thursday night at Prather Coliseum.

 

Massive big man Josh Ibarra had most of his 25 points and 14 rebounds (17 and 10) by halftime for HBU (10-12 overall, 6-6 in the Southland). He led five double-digit scorers, including Reveal Chukwujekwu (15 points, 10 rebounds) as the Huskies shot 52 percent overall and crushed NSU 43-27 on the boards.

 

The Demons (9-13, 3-8) got 24 points by senior Sabri Thompson and 13 more from Iziahiah Sweeney, but hit only 3 of their last 17 shots in the first half while falling behind 47-27. NSU, falling for the fourth straight game, sank just 39.7 percent overall, although the Demons made 8 of 19 on 3-pointers and 15 of 19 free throws.

 

“The main problem was not us, it was Houston Baptist. They did a great job,” said McConathy. “Ibarra was too much for us in the first half, did a phenomenal job. They had a great plan, came out and executed.

 

“The last five games we’ve played so hard. I hadn’t thought about running into a hangover from Saturday, but when it was suggested to me in pregame, I began to worry,” he said. “I could see it from that moment forward. Even though we hit 7 of our first 10 shots, we weren’t doing the little things on defense. We were not as strong and tough as we needed to be.”

 

NSU fell behind for good after sophomore Reginal Kissoonlal was whistled for a technical foul for hanging on the rim after a missed dunk, when he appeared to lose his balance reaching for the rebound.

 

“From there, they seemed to get rolling. Their confidence picked up,” said McConathy. “Ours sunk.”

 

The free throw tied the game at 19 with 9:38 left in the opening half, starting a 29-8 run into the locker room by the Huskies, including a 17-4 burst over the next six minutes.

 

The visitors polished off their decisive stretch with five points in the last six seconds. Ibarra hit a layup with six seconds left, Colton Lasher swiped the inbounds pass and banked in a 30-foot 3-pointer at the buzzer for the 20-point bulge.

 

“If you don’t give up that five points there … that really hurt,” said McConathy. “Our kids fought back in the second half, got it down to 10 points, but they hit us with another fast five on two trips as sort of a knockout punch.”

 

“You could tell they wanted it more,” said Thompson. “Ending the half like that, we weren’t alert at all.”

 

NSU was improved in the final 20 minutes, drawing within 12 twice before the final push, seven straight points with a Thompson trey trimming the deficit to 72-62 at the 4:31 mark. But HBU drained a 3-pointer and hit a layup sandwiched around an empty possession by NSU to blunt the run. The Demons again cut it to 12 on the last of Thompson’s five 3-pointers with 2:34 left, by a third five-point flurry over the next 45 seconds settled the outcome.

 

The Demons hit the road early Friday to travel for a 4 p.m. visit Saturday to Abilene Christian. NSU is home again next Thursday night against Southeastern Louisiana.

