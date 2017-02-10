Quantcast

St. Joseph’s eighth-grader sinks half-court shot to force OT - KTBS.com - Shreveport, LA News, Weather and Sports

St. Joseph’s eighth-grader sinks half-court shot to force OT

Posted: Updated:
SHREVEPORT, La -

St. Joseph's  8th grade basketball player John Shahrdar hits a buzzer beating three-point shot from just inside of half court to force overtime against First Baptist on Tuesday, February 7. The Patriots went on to edge out the Falcons in OT.

  • Top StoryMore>>

  • N. Korea test-fires missile, challenging new leader in South

    N. Korea test-fires missile, challenging new leader in South

    Saturday, May 13 2017 9:39 PM EDT2017-05-14 01:39:01 GMT

    North Korea on Sunday test-launched a ballistic missile that flew as far as 800 kilometers (500 miles) before landing in the Sea of Japan, the South Korean, Japanese and U.S. militaries said. The launch is a direct challenge to the new South Korean president elected four days ago and comes as U.S., Japanese and European militaries gather for joint war games in the Pacific.

    North Korea on Sunday test-launched a ballistic missile that flew as far as 800 kilometers (500 miles) before landing in the Sea of Japan, the South Korean, Japanese and U.S. militaries said. The launch is a direct challenge to the new South Korean president elected four days ago and comes as U.S., Japanese and European militaries gather for joint war games in the Pacific.

  • NWS confirms 2 Tornadoes touched down in Caddo Parish

    NWS confirms 2 Tornadoes touched down in Caddo Parish

    Saturday, May 13 2017 9:14 PM EDT2017-05-14 01:14:14 GMT

    The Nation Weather Service has confirmed the two tornadoes touched down in Caddo Parish during Thursday night's storms. The tornadoes were classified as EF1 tornadoes which means their winds were between 95 - 105 mph.

    The Nation Weather Service has confirmed the two tornadoes touched down in Caddo Parish during Thursday night's storms. The tornadoes were classified as EF1 tornadoes which means their winds were between 95 - 105 mph.

  • Bossier High celebrates 100 years today

    Bossier High celebrates 100 years today

    Saturday, May 13 2017 6:17 PM EDT2017-05-13 22:17:31 GMT

    This is an important day in history. Bossier High will be celebrating its 100th anniversary and the Bearkats will do so with aplomb. The Bossier High School Alumni Association has been working for more than year to stage a grand celebration. Hundreds of past graduates, current students, faculty and friends of Bossier High School will gather for a day of reminiscing, starting with an open house from 10 a.m.. to noon at the school campus. Then at 3 p.m. there will be "Stories, Tal...

    This is an important day in history. Bossier High will be celebrating its 100th anniversary and the Bearkats will do so with aplomb. The Bossier High School Alumni Association has been working for more than year to stage a grand celebration. Hundreds of past graduates, current students, faculty and friends of Bossier High School will gather for a day of reminiscing, starting with an open house from 10 a.m.. to noon at the school campus. Then at 3 p.m. there will be "Stories, Tal...

    •   

  • Louisiana Sports HeadlinesLouisiana Sports HeadlinesMore>>

  • Latest Gulf Coast sports

    Latest Gulf Coast sports

    Sunday, May 14 2017 3:37 AM EDT2017-05-14 07:37:18 GMT
    Will Power won the IndyCar Grand Prix on Saturday for his first victory of the season, leading 61 of 85 laps and easily holding off Scott Dixon on Indianapolis Motor Speedway's road course.
    Will Power won the IndyCar Grand Prix on Saturday for his first victory of the season, leading 61 of 85 laps and easily holding off Scott Dixon on Indianapolis Motor Speedway's road course.

  • Latest Gulf Coast sports

    Latest Gulf Coast sports

    Saturday, May 13 2017 3:35 AM EDT2017-05-13 07:35:48 GMT
    North Carolina says it has added quarterback Brandon Harris as a graduate transfer from LSU.
    North Carolina says it has added quarterback Brandon Harris as a graduate transfer from LSU.

  • Tar Heels add LSU grad transfer Brandon Harris to roster

    Tar Heels add LSU grad transfer Brandon Harris to roster

    Friday, May 12 2017 12:10 PM EDT2017-05-12 16:10:41 GMT
    North Carolina says it has added quarterback Brandon Harris as a graduate transfer from LSU.
    North Carolina says it has added quarterback Brandon Harris as a graduate transfer from LSU.
    •   
Section is sponsored by:




  • SportsMore>>

  • Arkansas drops game two to Vanderbilt

    Arkansas drops game two to Vanderbilt

    Sunday, May 14 2017 12:00 AM EDT2017-05-14 04:00:22 GMT

    The 15th-ranked Razorbacks faced a tough arm in Vanderbilt starter Kyle Wright Saturday night in Baum Stadium. The Hogs only managed two hits off Wright, who pitched seven innings and struck out 11, before falling to the 25th-ranked Commodores, 6-2.

    The 15th-ranked Razorbacks faced a tough arm in Vanderbilt starter Kyle Wright Saturday night in Baum Stadium. The Hogs only managed two hits off Wright, who pitched seven innings and struck out 11, before falling to the 25th-ranked Commodores, 6-2.

  • LSU softball? falls to Ole Miss in SEC Championship

    LSU softball? falls to Ole Miss in SEC Championship

    Saturday, May 13 2017 11:09 PM EDT2017-05-14 03:09:45 GMT

    The No. 21 LSU softball team's run in the 2017 SEC Softball Tournament came to an end in the final game, falling to the Ole Miss Rebels 5-1 Saturday night at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium in Knoxville.

    The No. 21 LSU softball team's run in the 2017 SEC Softball Tournament came to an end in the final game, falling to the Ole Miss Rebels 5-1 Saturday night at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium in Knoxville.

  • Lady Techsters win CUSA Championship

    Lady Techsters win CUSA Championship

    Saturday, May 13 2017 7:56 PM EDT2017-05-13 23:56:59 GMT

    Pauline Tufi’s solo home run in the top of the 7th inning and Marilyn Rizzato’s defensive gem in the bottom half of the frame gave sophomore pitcher Krystal De La Cruz all the support she needed as Louisiana Tech defeated FIU 1-0 in the championship game of the 2017 Conference USA Tournament Saturday afternoon.

    Pauline Tufi’s solo home run in the top of the 7th inning and Marilyn Rizzato’s defensive gem in the bottom half of the frame gave sophomore pitcher Krystal De La Cruz all the support she needed as Louisiana Tech defeated FIU 1-0 in the championship game of the 2017 Conference USA Tournament Saturday afternoon.

Share Your Images
Powered by Frankly