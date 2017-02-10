St. Joseph’s eighth-grader sinks half-court shot to force OT
SHREVEPORT, La -
St. Joseph's 8th grade basketball player John Shahrdar hits a buzzer beating three-point shot from just inside of half court to force overtime against First Baptist on Tuesday, February 7. The Patriots went on to edge out the Falcons in OT.
