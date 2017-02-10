St. Joseph’s eighth-grader sinks half-court shot to force OT

North Korea on Sunday test-launched a ballistic missile that flew as far as 800 kilometers (500 miles) before landing in the Sea of Japan, the South Korean, Japanese and U.S. militaries said. The launch is a direct challenge to the new South Korean president elected four days ago and comes as U.S., Japanese and European militaries gather for joint war games in the Pacific.

The Nation Weather Service has confirmed the two tornadoes touched down in Caddo Parish during Thursday night's storms. The tornadoes were classified as EF1 tornadoes which means their winds were between 95 - 105 mph.

This is an important day in history. Bossier High will be celebrating its 100th anniversary and the Bearkats will do so with aplomb. The Bossier High School Alumni Association has been working for more than year to stage a grand celebration. Hundreds of past graduates, current students, faculty and friends of Bossier High School will gather for a day of reminiscing, starting with an open house from 10 a.m.. to noon at the school campus. Then at 3 p.m. there will be "Stories, Tal...

50 years of the Harrison County Farmers Market were celebrated today in Marshall, Texas at the beautiful downtown square. Fresh vegetables, honey, jams and jellies, a flower market and plenty of handmade crafts were enjoyed by hundreds of guests.

Megan Colgin and Ryan Prince, science teachers at Elm Grove Middle School won One Class at a Time two years ago. They used the $1 thousand grant to buy students Crazy Traits, a tool that helps students learn about genetics and evolution. "It's just a fun way to teach genetics because genetics can be a very hard concept for them to understand," Prince explains. Through a series of games and activities, students learn that the traits people and anim...