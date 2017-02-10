Changes made to Caddo Animal Services volunteer program

Following a meeting with local animal advocates, Caddo Parish Animal Services opts to expand their volunteer program to the weekends, as well as new practices when disadvantaged dogs come into the shelter.

Formerly, volunteers were only welcome at the shelter Monday through Friday, leaving many who wanted to volunteer, out of luck. CPAS new program gives citizens the opportunity to volunteer on Saturdays, giving the animals some extra love on the weekends.

"Up until 2014 we weren't even open on Saturdays so we started being open on Saturdays for adoptions and for people to come out there and look for their pets," said CPAS Director Charles Wilson. "And this is just one of the next steps that's been taken so we can get our shelter better and try to get these animals homes."

Local animal advocates say it's a small step for changes to the shelter, but it's in the right direction. The meeting follows outrage in the animal community after accusations of mistreatment of dogs at the shelter.

"It's the whole community," said Susan Fant Votaw of the Pola Foundation on the concern for CPAS. "He wanted to see if we could come to some kind of agreement to make things better."

Following the discussion with CPAS officials, Fant Votaw said a few changes are in store, like the POLA Foundation being notified when injured dogs, or puppies come through the door.

"What they do is call us now when some puppies come in, and we find somebody to take them," said Fant Votaw.

While advocates think it's a step in the right direction, they believe many changes are still needed. At the top of list, an online record system to help people better find their lost pets, and keep track of those at the shelter.

"Right now records are kept on paper. I mean you see a paper lost dog report, you see a paper kennel card, it's just so inefficient," said Fant Votaw.

Wilson said they did what they could immediately with the Saturday volunteer program, and all other changes discussed will be a work in progress.