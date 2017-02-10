Huge fire burns down lumber store in Idabel, OK

Fire crews in Idabel, Oklahoma continue to keep an eye on hot spots after a massive fire broke out late Thursday night at a lumber yard.

Firefighters responded around 10:25pm to OK Lumber in the 1800 block of SE Washington St.

Authorities tell us the business is a large lumber and paint store.

The fire was so big that the Idabel Fire Department required assistance from four surrounding departments including Garvin, Broken Bow, Holly Creek, and Hayworth.

Officials tell KTBS 3 News that more than 40 people and 13 rigs were used to knock down the blaze. They say they'll be monitoring hot spots for several hours.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire, but officials tell us that the business is a complete loss.

Luckily, nobody was there when the fire started and there are no reports of injuries.