Teen charged after weapon found on Shreveport school campus

Posted: Updated:
Michael Collins, 17 Michael Collins, 17

Shreveport Police have charged a 17 year old after he was found with a loaded firearm while on the campus of a Caddo Parish high school Thursday afternoon.

After getting a Crime Stoppers tip, police arrived at C.E. Byrd High School in their investigation into the shooting death of Antonio Newsom, 15, last month.

Once on campus, authorities spoke with the school’s School Resource Officer and advised they needed to interview a student.  Police made contact with Michael Collins Jr, 17, searched him and found a loaded, 45 caliber handgun, inside his jacket.

The weapon was seized and Collins was taken into police custody. No students or staff were injured during the ordeal.

Collins was transported from the school to Shreveport Police headquarters where he was interviewed by detectives for his alleged role in the investigation. Following subsequent interviews, Collins was charged with Illegal Carrying of Weapons and having a weapon on school property. 

While Collins was not named as a suspect in the shooting death of Newsom, the investigation continues.  Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crimestoppers at (318) 673-7373 0r visit their website at:  www.lockemup.org





  • Shreveport man arrested after threat against fast food restaurant

    Sunday, May 14 2017 9:13 AM EDT2017-05-14 13:13:05 GMT
    Quintrell Thompson, 19Quintrell Thompson, 19

    A Shreveport man is behind bars after an alleged threat against a fast-food restaurant Saturday.

  • Area legislators collect gift cards to help Northeast Arkansas flood victims

    Friday, May 12 2017 6:46 PM EDT2017-05-12 22:46:45 GMT

    Southwest Arkansas legislators are asking for donations to help flood victims in the northeast part of the state.        

  • Railfest kicks off in Texarkana, Arkansas

    Friday, May 12 2017 6:31 PM EDT2017-05-12 22:31:34 GMT
    Railfest 2017 rolls into Texarkana for a weekend of live music, food, and crafts.        The free event is hosted by the City of Texarkana, Arkansas and sponsored by the Advertising and Promotions Commission.       This is the seventh year for the event.      As part Main Street's "Imagine the Possibilities" program, some of the downtown buildings will be open for tours this year. Along with the tours, you can see Texar...
