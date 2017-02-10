Teen charged after weapon found on Shreveport school campus

Shreveport Police have charged a 17 year old after he was found with a loaded firearm while on the campus of a Caddo Parish high school Thursday afternoon.

After getting a Crime Stoppers tip, police arrived at C.E. Byrd High School in their investigation into the shooting death of Antonio Newsom, 15, last month.

Once on campus, authorities spoke with the school’s School Resource Officer and advised they needed to interview a student. Police made contact with Michael Collins Jr, 17, searched him and found a loaded, 45 caliber handgun, inside his jacket.

The weapon was seized and Collins was taken into police custody. No students or staff were injured during the ordeal.

Collins was transported from the school to Shreveport Police headquarters where he was interviewed by detectives for his alleged role in the investigation. Following subsequent interviews, Collins was charged with Illegal Carrying of Weapons and having a weapon on school property.

While Collins was not named as a suspect in the shooting death of Newsom, the investigation continues. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crimestoppers at (318) 673-7373 0r visit their website at: www.lockemup.org