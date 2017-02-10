UPDATE -- Missing Shreveport woman located

Friday 8:35am Update: SPD reports Ms. Adams has been located and she is safe. No other information was made available.

Shreveport Police detectives need your help in locating a woman reported missing by family members last week.

On Thursday, February 2, police were notified Lakendra Adams, 32, was last seen shortly after 1pm after she was reportedly walking to a convenience store on Linwood Avenue near Summers Street.

Lakendra’s family members reported she was last seen wearing a blue jacket and denim jeans.

Lakendra is described as a black female approximately five feet three inches tall weighing about 160 pounds, who may suffer from mental problems.

Anyone who has any information regarding Lakendra Adams or her whereabouts is urged to call Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 extension 3 or Shreveport-Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.