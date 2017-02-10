NWS says 6 total tornadoes touched down on Tuesday

The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) has received updated information on the tornadoes and severe weather that impacted Louisiana Tuesday, February 7th. According to early damage assessments, more than 700 homes were damaged in five parishes. There have been 39 reported injuries and no fatalities from the storms.

RELATED ARTICLE - Dozens injured in tornadoes across southern Louisiana

Preliminary Damage Assessment (PDA) teams are on the ground surveying damaged areas. The teams include employees from FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency), the Small Business Administration (SBA) and GOHSEP. Information gathered by those teams will likely be used in a Federal Disaster Declaration request.

Here is some of the early damage information gathered by the PDA teams by parish:

Orleans Parish:

638 houses

32 apartments

40 businesses

1 school

Ascension Parish:

10 homes

2 businesses

St. James Parish:

19 homes

1 business

St. Tammany Parish:

3 homes

Livingston Parish:

Killian:

5 homes

Watson:

21 homes

Damage was also reported in Jefferson and Tangipahoa Parishes, but no homes were impacted.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed six tornadoes in the impacted areas:

New Orleans East: EF-3

Watson: EF-3

Killian: EF-2

Donaldsonville: EF-1

Near Holden: EF-1

Jefferson Parish: EF-0

NWS officials say the number of confirmed tornadoes may increase as their teams complete storm surveys.

Approximately 100 people have checked in to a shelter established at Joe Brown Recreational Center in New Orleans.

GOHSEP’s Crisis Action Team remains activated to answer any requests for support from the impacted areas.

Louisiana National Guard-

146 Guardsmen on duty in support of the mission.

Operating 16 static security checkpoints.

Each checkpoint has a vehicle and 2 personnel.

Louisiana State Police-

10 troopers assisting New Orleans Police in New Orleans East with traffic control and anti-looting patrols overnight.

State Fire Marshal-

All secondary search and rescue operations have been conducted by the New Orleans Fire Department.

GOHSEP’s damage assessment team was escorted by OSFM deputies for a preliminary assessment.

Louisiana Department of Health-

28 injuries absorbed into Region 1 Hospitals (New Orleans), 9 injuries absorbed into Region 2 Hospitals (Baton Rouge) and 2 injuries absorbed into Region 9 Hospitals (North Shore.)

Department of Children and Family Services-

Anyone who is not already receiving regular SNAP benefits can apply for SNAP by visiting www.dcfs.louisiana.gov and clicking on “Assistance.”

American Red Cross-

The Red Cross continues to provide hot meals today, in addition to snacks and drinks, to residents and responders in New Orleans East. They are available at the city’s shelter at Joe Brown Recreation Center, as well as via Red Cross vehicles in accessible areas of the affected community. More than 3,200 meals and snacks have been delivered in Orleans Parish alone as of Wednesday evening.

Across affected southeast Louisiana communities, five Red Cross emergency response vehicles are among the trucks delivering food and drinks and/or relief items like personal care packages, cleaning supplies and tarps.

For the most up-to-date road status information, DOTD offers motorists various resources:

• 511 Traveler Information: Travelers can find information regarding road closures by visiting the 511 Traveler Information website at www.511la.org or by dialing 511 from their telephone and saying the route or region about which they are seeking information. Out-of-state travelers can access the system by calling 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511).

• MyDOTD: Motorists can receive automatic and up-to-date information on local projects, lane and road closures, and other DOTD activity by signing up for MyDOTD at www.dotd.la.gov.

Find more tips on weather and preparedness on GOHSEP’s Facebook and Twitter accounts. You can receive emergency alerts on most smartphones and tablets by downloading the new Alert FM App. It is free for basic service. The Get A Game Plan App is another resource available to help you and your family prepare for any type emergency. You download the Louisiana Emergency Preparedness Guide and find other information at www.getagameplan.org.