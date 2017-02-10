Quantcast

Wrestlers set to compete in state championships at CenturyLink - KTBS.com - Shreveport, LA News, Weather and Sports

Wrestlers set to compete in state championships at CenturyLink

Posted: Updated:

BOSSIER CITY, La. - About 1,000 wrestlers will compete in the two day state championship tournament.

The event kicks off Friday morning at the CenturyLink Center in Bossier City. Various matches will take place simultaneously as athletes are judged on skill and stamina.

About 100 volunteers will assist officials each day to ensure the championship is successful. 

Tickets are still available only at the CenturyLink box office. They are $10 per session, with two sessions each day. Two day passes are available for $35. 

No tailgating will be allowed at CenturyLink.





  • KTBS 3 News Tips

    Send your news tip or story idea to the KTBS 3 Newsroom.  Enter your email address below to get started.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thank you for your submission to KTBS 3 News.  A member of our staff may contact you for more information.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Shreveport man arrested after threat against fast food restaurant

    Shreveport man arrested after threat against fast food restaurant

    Sunday, May 14 2017 9:13 AM EDT2017-05-14 13:13:05 GMT
    Quintrell Thompson, 19Quintrell Thompson, 19

    A Shreveport man is behind bars after an alleged threat against a fast-food restaurant Saturday.

    A Shreveport man is behind bars after an alleged threat against a fast-food restaurant Saturday.

  • Area legislators collect gift cards to help Northeast Arkansas flood victims

    Area legislators collect gift cards to help Northeast Arkansas flood victims

    Friday, May 12 2017 6:46 PM EDT2017-05-12 22:46:45 GMT

    Southwest Arkansas legislators are asking for donations to help flood victims in the northeast part of the state.        

    Southwest Arkansas legislators are asking for donations to help flood victims in the northeast part of the state.        

  • Railfest kicks off in Texarkana, Arkansas

    Railfest kicks off in Texarkana, Arkansas

    Friday, May 12 2017 6:31 PM EDT2017-05-12 22:31:34 GMT
    Railfest 2017 rolls into Texarkana for a weekend of live music, food, and crafts.        The free event is hosted by the City of Texarkana, Arkansas and sponsored by the Advertising and Promotions Commission.       This is the seventh year for the event.      As part Main Street's "Imagine the Possibilities" program, some of the downtown buildings will be open for tours this year. Along with the tours, you can see Texar...
    Railfest 2017 rolls into Texarkana for a weekend of live music, food, and crafts.        The free event is hosted by the City of Texarkana, Arkansas and sponsored by the Advertising and Promotions Commission.       This is the seventh year for the event.      As part Main Street's "Imagine the Possibilities" program, some of the downtown buildings will be open for tours this year. Along with the tours, you can see Texar...
Share Your Images
Powered by Frankly