Wrestlers set to compete in state championships at CenturyLink

BOSSIER CITY, La. - About 1,000 wrestlers will compete in the two day state championship tournament.

The event kicks off Friday morning at the CenturyLink Center in Bossier City. Various matches will take place simultaneously as athletes are judged on skill and stamina.

About 100 volunteers will assist officials each day to ensure the championship is successful.

Tickets are still available only at the CenturyLink box office. They are $10 per session, with two sessions each day. Two day passes are available for $35.

No tailgating will be allowed at CenturyLink.