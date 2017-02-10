FEMA again extends hotel, motel housing for flood victims
Posted:
Updated:
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency has again extended a program that covers hotel or motel rentals for Louisiana residents who cannot yet return to homes that flooded in August. It's the fifth time FEMA has granted a 30-day extension to the Transitional Sheltering Assistance program. FEMA said in a news release Thursday that it will also review eligibility during the month. It says people who can return home may have to check out Feb. 24. The current extension goes through the night of Saturday, March 11. The state requested the extension due to a lack of rental resources and because of significant, widespread damage to homes throughout Louisiana. The mid-August flooding killed 13 people and caused more than $8.7 billion in estimated damage.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
KTBS 3 News Tips
Send your news tip or story idea to the KTBS 3 Newsroom. Enter your email address below to get started.
Friday, May 12 2017 6:31 PM EDT2017-05-12 22:31:34 GMT
Railfest 2017 rolls into Texarkana for a weekend of live music, food, and crafts. The free event is hosted by the City of Texarkana, Arkansas and sponsored by the Advertising and Promotions Commission. This is the seventh year for the event. As part Main Street's "Imagine the Possibilities" program, some of the downtown buildings will be open for tours this year. Along with the tours, you can see Texar...
Railfest 2017 rolls into Texarkana for a weekend of live music, food, and crafts. The free event is hosted by the City of Texarkana, Arkansas and sponsored by the Advertising and Promotions Commission. This is the seventh year for the event. As part Main Street's "Imagine the Possibilities" program, some of the downtown buildings will be open for tours this year. Along with the tours, you can see Texar...
Share Your Images
312 E. Kings Highway
Shreveport, Louisiana 71104
318-861-5800