Shreveport woman survives heart attack thanks to her coworkers

Symptoms of a heart attack can be different for men and women. Jacqueline Smith of Shreveport thought she was experiencing gas-like pain, but was actually having a heart attack.

"I didn't know what it was," Smith said, "but I knew it was something.”

The 50-year-old left her post in Christus Highland's cafeteria and went to the restroom to catch her breath. A nurse came in and said she might be having a heart attack, but Jacqueline ignored her.

"I was being a little hard-headed," Smith said. "I went back to work and I started feeling it again, and that's when I told my supervisor something wasn't right."

Doctors at the Christus ER department confirmed the diagnosis and recommended open-heart surgery.

"The lady said that I have 95 percent blockage. They had to go in and put a stent in," she said.

Two weeks later, Smith started treatment at Christus Cardiac Rehab Center as part of her recovery.

Christus exercise physiologist Tamra Childers takes her through a series of exercises to strengthen her heart and improve her flexibility - all while using a heart monitoring device to check for irregularities.

"Eventually we'll get them to that point where they can exercise without being monitored," Childers said.

Smith said she’s still in shock she had heart problems but thankful she survived. She said she’s already making positive changes toward a healthier life.

“I was the type of person that would get upset fast. I don't do none of that anymore," she said.

