Quantcast

Skull along Red River is that of 17th century Caddo male - KTBS.com - Shreveport, LA News, Weather and Sports

Skull along Red River is that of 17th century Caddo male

Posted: Updated:

HOPE, Ark. (AP) -- A skull found along the Red River in southwestern Arkansas in 2014 has been identified as that of a 17th-century Native American.

Hempstead County Sheriff James Singleton told the Texarkana Gazette the Center for Human Identification at the University of North Texas Health Science Center said the skull was from a man in the Caddo tribe. A stud found with the skull was similar to those worn by some people today.

Analysts say the practice was common among the Caddos in the 1600s.

Dove hunters found the skull south of Fulton. Its discovery had raised hopes among those searching for three people missing from Hempstead County.

Singleton said the skull will be given to the Arkansas Heritage Commission, which will decide how to return the skull to the Caddos.

  • Top StoryMore>>

  • Graduation Day for hundreds of LSUS students

    Graduation Day for hundreds of LSUS students

    Sunday, May 14 2017 5:52 PM EDT2017-05-14 21:52:13 GMT
    A long journey has finally come to an end for hundreds of local students. On Sunday, inside the Century Link Center in Bossier, LSUS held it's annual graduation ceremony. "It's been a tough ride for many of these graduates here today. Join me in recognizing their accomplishments,"  said Mrs. Valencia Jones, a member of the LSUS Board of Supervisors.  Hundreds of newly crowned grads were on hand to walk the stage and receive their diplomas.      &n...
    A long journey has finally come to an end for hundreds of local students. On Sunday, inside the Century Link Center in Bossier, LSUS held it's annual graduation ceremony. "It's been a tough ride for many of these graduates here today. Join me in recognizing their accomplishments,"  said Mrs. Valencia Jones, a member of the LSUS Board of Supervisors.  Hundreds of newly crowned grads were on hand to walk the stage and receive their diplomas.      &n...

  • Outreach events planned to help flood victims finish survey

    Outreach events planned to help flood victims finish survey

    Sunday, May 14 2017 5:26 PM EDT2017-05-14 21:26:04 GMT
    Louisiana is holding outreach sessions to help homeowners with damage from last year's floods to fill out a survey that is the initial step to requesting aid from the state.    Six events are scheduled across Louisiana to offer personalized assistance with the survey: May 16 in Hammond, May 17 in Gonzales, May 18 in Shreveport, May 23 in Baton Rouge, May 24 in Youngsville and May 25 in Denham Springs.    Any homeowner with flood damage is encouraged to complete t...
    Louisiana is holding outreach sessions to help homeowners with damage from last year's floods to fill out a survey that is the initial step to requesting aid from the state.    Six events are scheduled across Louisiana to offer personalized assistance with the survey: May 16 in Hammond, May 17 in Gonzales, May 18 in Shreveport, May 23 in Baton Rouge, May 24 in Youngsville and May 25 in Denham Springs.    Any homeowner with flood damage is encouraged to complete t...

  • Deputies and police looking for man wanted for kidnapping

    Deputies and police looking for man wanted for kidnapping

    Sunday, May 14 2017 4:47 PM EDT2017-05-14 20:47:27 GMT

    Bossier sheriff deputies were in Haughton today looking for a man Minden police say kidnapped his ex-girlfriend.

    Bossier sheriff deputies were in Haughton today looking for a man Minden police say kidnapped his ex-girlfriend.

    •   

  • 3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-DepthMore>>

  • ArkLaTex In-Depth

    Busy tornado season so far

    Busy tornado season so far

    Saturday, May 13 2017 8:00 PM EDT2017-05-14 00:00:16 GMT
    Figure 1: Baton Rouge Tornado from Friday 5/12/17 courtesy of the AdvocateFigure 1: Baton Rouge Tornado from Friday 5/12/17 courtesy of the Advocate

    It's been a banner year for tornadoes so far in 2017...not only nationally, but right here in the ArkLaTex!  Why so many twisters?  Meteorologist Joe Haynes tells you why in his ArkLaTex In-Depth report.

    It's been a banner year for tornadoes so far in 2017...not only nationally, but right here in the ArkLaTex!  Why so many twisters?  Meteorologist Joe Haynes tells you why in his ArkLaTex In-Depth report.

  • ArkLaTex In-Depth

    Would you pay more to see your favorite singer at CenturyLink?

    Would you pay more to see your favorite singer at CenturyLink?

    Friday, May 12 2017 7:06 PM EDT2017-05-12 23:06:23 GMT

    Taylor swift, paul mcartney, r-kelly and beyonce  big names that have come to bossier city to perform at the century link center.  T

    Taylor swift, paul mcartney, r-kelly and beyonce  big names that have come to bossier city to perform at the century link center.  T

  • ArkLaTex in Depth

    Fake News...what is it?

    Fake News...what is it?

    Friday, May 12 2017 11:49 AM EDT2017-05-12 15:49:54 GMT

    Fake News...What is it?  Well, it depends on who you ask. "Honestly, I think fake news is......

    Fake News...What is it?  Well, it depends on who you ask. "Honestly, I think fake news is......

    •   

  • Weather HeadlinesMore>>

  • NWS confirms 2 Tornadoes touched down in Caddo Parish

    NWS confirms 2 Tornadoes touched down in Caddo Parish

    Saturday, May 13 2017 9:14 PM EDT2017-05-14 01:14:14 GMT

    The Nation Weather Service has confirmed the two tornadoes touched down in Caddo Parish during Thursday night's storms. The tornadoes were classified as EF1 tornadoes which means their winds were between 95 - 105 mph.

    The Nation Weather Service has confirmed the two tornadoes touched down in Caddo Parish during Thursday night's storms. The tornadoes were classified as EF1 tornadoes which means their winds were between 95 - 105 mph.

  • Businesses in Garrison wrecked by EF2 tornado

    Businesses in Garrison wrecked by EF2 tornado

    Saturday, May 13 2017 6:00 PM EDT2017-05-13 22:00:15 GMT
    Thursday night's storm caused major destruction for a few businesses in Garrison, Texas. The National Weather Service says a tornado swept through Garrison and traveled into Rusk county. It was a rough night and morning for some people as they try to deal with the damages. The back of Lunsford Auto Supply and Garage was totally destroyed. Part of its roof was ripped off and landed way over to the next lot right in front of Austin, Bank.      Austin Bank suffered from...
    Thursday night's storm caused major destruction for a few businesses in Garrison, Texas. The National Weather Service says a tornado swept through Garrison and traveled into Rusk county. It was a rough night and morning for some people as they try to deal with the damages. The back of Lunsford Auto Supply and Garage was totally destroyed. Part of its roof was ripped off and landed way over to the next lot right in front of Austin, Bank.      Austin Bank suffered from...

  • East Baton Rouge Parish schools get an extra $1.1M from FEMA

    East Baton Rouge Parish schools get an extra $1.1M from FEMA

    Friday, May 12 2017 10:01 AM EDT2017-05-12 14:01:18 GMT

    BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is getting an additional $1.1 million in help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency following the August flood. 

    BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is getting an additional $1.1 million in help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency following the August flood. 

    •   

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.





  • KTBS 3 News Tips

    Send your news tip or story idea to the KTBS 3 Newsroom.  Enter your email address below to get started.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thank you for your submission to KTBS 3 News.  A member of our staff may contact you for more information.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Graduation Day for hundreds of LSUS students

    Graduation Day for hundreds of LSUS students

    Sunday, May 14 2017 5:52 PM EDT2017-05-14 21:52:13 GMT
    A long journey has finally come to an end for hundreds of local students. On Sunday, inside the Century Link Center in Bossier, LSUS held it's annual graduation ceremony. "It's been a tough ride for many of these graduates here today. Join me in recognizing their accomplishments,"  said Mrs. Valencia Jones, a member of the LSUS Board of Supervisors.  Hundreds of newly crowned grads were on hand to walk the stage and receive their diplomas.      &n...
    A long journey has finally come to an end for hundreds of local students. On Sunday, inside the Century Link Center in Bossier, LSUS held it's annual graduation ceremony. "It's been a tough ride for many of these graduates here today. Join me in recognizing their accomplishments,"  said Mrs. Valencia Jones, a member of the LSUS Board of Supervisors.  Hundreds of newly crowned grads were on hand to walk the stage and receive their diplomas.      &n...

  • Shreveport man arrested after threat against fast food restaurant

    Shreveport man arrested after threat against fast food restaurant

    Sunday, May 14 2017 9:13 AM EDT2017-05-14 13:13:05 GMT
    Quintrell Thompson, 19Quintrell Thompson, 19

    A Shreveport man is behind bars after an alleged threat against a fast-food restaurant Saturday.

    A Shreveport man is behind bars after an alleged threat against a fast-food restaurant Saturday.

  • Area legislators collect gift cards to help Northeast Arkansas flood victims

    Area legislators collect gift cards to help Northeast Arkansas flood victims

    Friday, May 12 2017 6:46 PM EDT2017-05-12 22:46:45 GMT

    Southwest Arkansas legislators are asking for donations to help flood victims in the northeast part of the state.        

    Southwest Arkansas legislators are asking for donations to help flood victims in the northeast part of the state.        

Share Your Images
Powered by Frankly