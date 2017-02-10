Quantcast

Former mental health facility administrator guilty of taking kickbacks

SHREVEPORT, La. -

A federal jury on Thursday convicted a former Shreveport mental health facility administrator for taking part in a kickback scheme, U.S. Attorney Stephanie A. Finley said in a news release Friday.

Tom McCardell, 64, of Lafayette, was found guilty of 14 counts of paying illegal kickbacks.

After the conclusion of the four-day trial, the jury deliberated approximately four hours before delivering the guilty verdict. U.S. District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote presided over the trial.

According to the evidence, McCardell operated a kickback scheme from July of 2011 to November 2012 while administrator of Physicians Behavior Hospital (PBH) in Shreveport. He paid kickbacks to an Alabama resident, who had no medical training or background, to recruit and refer patients to PBH for psychiatric and substance abuse treatment.

The hospital would then purchase bus tickets for the patients to travel to PBH in Shreveport. Many of the patients traveled unattended without escort.

To avoid detection and suspicion, the defendant arranged for the kickbacks to be issued in the name of the patient recruiter’s son. The defendant also ordered PBH personnel to create an “employee file” in the name of the recruiter’s son in order to provide cover for the illegal kickback arrangement between the defendant and the recruiter.

During the scheme, McCardell caused the hospital to pay the recruiter’s son checks totaling $41,000 to which he was not entitled. As a result of the illegal kickback scheme, the hospital billed more than $6.7 million to Medicare and was paid more than $1.2 million.

McCardell faces up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and $250,000 fine for each count.





