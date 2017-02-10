Judge opts for probation in fatal accident scene

Quantcast

BOSSIER PARISH, La. -

A garbage truck driver who ran over a man and left the scene after seeing the body has received a suspended prison sentence and been ordered to pay for the dead man's funeral.

Michael Hardy, 23, of Tallulah, pleaded guilty in Bossier District Court to hit-and-run driving resulting in death.

District Judge Mike Craig opted against sending Hardy to prison. He placed Hardy on three years' probation, ordered him to perform 100 hours of community service and to pay for the cost of Guy Todd Foraker's funeral.

Hardy's lack of a criminal record and his remorse for what happened were factors in the sentence imposed by the judge, Assistant District Attorney Allie Aiello said.

"This was an accident where the defendant made a terrible, terrible mistake," Aiello said, adding all indications were Foraker's death was an accident. "The defendant's remorse and no criminal record was a big factor" in the decision not to impose prison time.

Craig did not respond to a request for comment on the sentence.

Hardy faced up to 10 years in prison. The sentence imposed by the judge did not sit well with Foraker's brother, Chad, who lives in Ohio. He called the sentence "a slap on the hand."

"He (Hardy) ran a man over and left," Foraker said. "If he had called the police, it's a different story. I think the guy should have gotten some (prison) time and had his driver's license taken away."

The accident happened after dark on June 10, 2014, in east Bossier Parish. Sheriff's deputies said Hardy was backing the garbage truck down Lindsey Road when he ran over Foraker, who was standing in the road.

The road was narrow and it was customary for the garbage truck operator to back up after making pickups because it was hard to turn around, Aiello said. Foraker -- who was in the road reciting from the Bible, as he often did -- was run over by the truck and killed. Hardy knew he had hit something, got out of the truck and saw he had hit a person, Aiello said.

"He freaked out and left the scene," Aiello said. Sheriff's deputies investigating the case found out the garbage truck had been on the street and contacted the owner. Hardy called authorities about three and a half hours after the accident, Aiello said. 





