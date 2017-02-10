Quantcast

Marriage made in military: Ken and Karen Oberlander met during historic end of Vietnam War

Ken and Karen Oberlander celebrated Christmas with their family that includes two grandchildren.
SHREVEPORT, La -

They met while they were in the Air Force, and were part of a historic time in U.S. military history. Ken and Karen Oberlander will soon celebrate not only Valentines Day, but later this year, their 43rd anniversary of a marriage that's all about togetherness.

Ken's wife Karen is never far away, just a few steps down from his office at an electrical contractor in Shreveport. She's in accounting. He's the project manager.

"We pretty much have always been together," Karen says.

It began back in the Philippines.  When the Vietnam War ended, our prisoners of war were sent there to Clark Air Base to be checked into the hospital or processed through to go home.
Ken and Karen remember joining the crowds out to greet them.

"Those that were able to were hanging out the windows, waving their flags," Karen remembers, her eyes welling with tears. "It was heartwarming to see them all coming home. and knowing what some of  them had been through."  

Karen did switchboard and teletype. Ken set up phone communications for those freed prisoners.

"(They) talked to their families and stuff, how emotional they were. It was an experience. An emotional experience," he says.

Ken and Karen would later meet on a blind date set up by friends.  But soon, it was time for Karen to head to her next assignment in Nebraska. And Ken would go to California.  But since they both worked in communications, they kept their connection.

"We were able to talk on the phone a lot," Karen says.

"Yeah, that's how we dated," Ken added with a laugh.  

And during one of those phone dates, Ken popped the question.

Says Karen, "I was at work on the switchboard and Ken happened to call. And he said, 'What would you say if I asked you to marry me?' And I said, 'Are you asking?' And it just kind of went from there."  

After the each served four years in the Air Force, the couple settled in the Shreveport area that Ken calls home, and they both worked at Shreveport's veterans hospital for 15 years. Then they came to work at Hope Contractors, with Ken joining Karen there for the last decade. 

So what's their secret to all that togetherness?

"Just be friends," says Ken.

"Friends," Karen agreed. "You gotta love each other. You gotta trust each other." 

And they say: don't talk about work at home.

