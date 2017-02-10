Quantcast

What's Your Agenda?- Barbara Norton

Rep. Barbara Norton Rep. Barbara Norton
SHREVEPORT, La -

Heading into the special session of the Louisiana Legislature on February 13th-- this edition of "What's Your Agenda?' features special guest, State Representative Barbara Norton; a democrat from Shreveport.

During the discussion Norton talked about the state's $304 million dollar mid-year budget deficit, and Governor John Bel Edwards plan to attack the shortage.

Included in the governor's plans is the use of almost $120 million from the state's rainy day fund-- which requires a two-thirds vote in both legislative houses.

Norton discussed whether she believes that will happen-- and other items from the governor's laundry list of proposed cuts.

You can see the entire long form interview with Representative Norton in the video attached to this article.

