CPSO: State inmate drives away from work release program

CADDO PARISH, La. -

A state inmate convicted of car theft is on the run after reportedly driving away from his work release assignment in a pickup truck belonging to an employee, authorities said in a news release.

Caddo Parish sheriff's deputies are on the lookout for 18-year-old Kevonte DeKorey Austin of Greenwood. He's 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. 

He was last seen Wednesday around 11:20 a.m. at Halco Productions, 1922 Barton Dr. in Shreveport. 

Sheriff's deputies believe he stole an employee's 2009 blue Ford Ranger. License plate number is X964823. 

Austin was wearing a navy blue T-shirt, blue jeans and black boots. 

Austin is Department of Corrections offender assigned to the sheriff's office's transitional work release program. 

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Caddo Sheriff's Office at 675-2170.





