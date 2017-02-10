Massive fire burns down Idabel lumber business

Quantcast

A massive fire burned down a more than 60 year old family-owned business in Idabel, Oklahoma. 
     
It happened on Southeast Washington Street just before 10:30 Thursday night and burned for several hours.

Dozens of firefighters from five fire departments worked around the clock to try and knock down a massive blaze at the OK Lumber store. 

"It was a great business. I just woke up in the middle of the night when they called me. It didn't take but a few minutes to burn to the ground," explained Mike Palmer, OK Lumber owner. 
 
The business sold lumber, paint products, plumbing supplies and other home goods.  

"We had it stacked to the ceiling, 7 to 8 feet high. The building was stacked full of stuff that's why when it caught on fire inside it just burned to the ground," said Palmer.  

Palmer believes the fire started on the east side of the building. 

Police were first called to the scene due to a motion detector. 

Idabel Fire Chief Greg Oliver says they soon discovered that it was the fire that triggered the alarm. 

He says one of the biggest challenges for them was the building materials. 

"It's got a tin roof on it. When the tin fell in, you couldn't get any water to the fuel and that was a big hindrance," said Chief Oliver. 

OK Lumber was the only lumber and plumbing store in the city. 

Palmer says he not sure whether or not they'll rebuild. 

"We're in shock about what we're going to do. We're very busy. It's a great business. The Lord has blessed us," said Palmer. 
 
Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire. 
    
Luckily, no one was inside when the fire started.
    

