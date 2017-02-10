Community reacts to school outbreak

The community is reacting as North Caddo Elementary/Middle School students prepare to head back to school next week following a flu outbreak that caused officials to shut down the school.

A second school in the ArkLaTex, Summerfield Highschool, was also shut down due to an outbreak.

One local student, Kyler Maeshack, said he’s heard about the outbreak, but he hasn’t gotten the flu shot just yet, “I rarely ever get sick and every time the flu season has come before I've never gotten it,”.

That's something many people say when asked about getting the flu shot.

Dr. John Vanchierie, Chief of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at LSU Health said fewer people are getting the vaccine this season.

He said this is especially true after a go to form of the vaccine was taken off shelves, “In past years, we had a vaccine that was a nasal spray, but that's not been shown to be effective so right now it's not available,”. Dr. Vanchiere is urging good hygiene.

This is a topic parents are all on board with.

"Make sure you send Lysol with your kids and just teach them how to spray stuff and different types of things before they use stuff. Just keep their hands clean as possible,” said Shelia Pegues.

Another parent, David Walter, agreed.

"There's not a lot to do when you're in public places other than try to make sure you wash your hands and stuff,” said David Walter.

Dr. Vanchiere said if your child is suffering from the flu, you may want to keep them home.

"It is important that children who are not well, stay home. They need rest, they need fluids and they need to not worry about school for a little while." said Dr. Vanchiere.

He said although it can be an extra step for families, it is the best decision for the child and others they may come in contact with at school.

Assistant Director of Marketing and Media Services for Caddo Parish Schools, Mary Wood, released this statement “Caddo maintenance staff has spent the past two days extensively working to sanitize all surfaces at North Caddo Elementary/Middle School. This includes disinfecting all desks, chairs, light switches door knobs, and other surfaces on which the flu virus could live. Additionally, the school is working with families to notice the signs of the flu in an effort to prevent students from coming to campus with the virus. To do this, the district is outlining best practices from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Health and Hospitals. This guidance, which is also part of district policy, advises parents to not consider bringing a child to school unless than have been fever, vomit, and/or diarrhea free for at least 24 hours. The district has also requested for parents to disinfect their own homes including all bathroom fixtures, light switches, door knobs, and any other knobs or handles, such as the refrigerator, microwave and drawers,”.

She said students will not need to make up the lost days as the district’s schedule accounts for emergency cases such as North Caddo’s illness outbreak.