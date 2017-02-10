Patriotic Mural in Waskom

Waskom resident and military veteran Bill Leger has a big project. And a big canvas to work with (Figure 1).



"I wanted to appreciate our firemen, our EMS, our policemen and our veterans and put them all together. These are the people that make our country what it is."

It's being painted on an old building Bill owns. But it won't be a one-man show:



"It's become a community event where everybody has gotten behind and everybody we talk to in our community says, Yes, this is what we believe, and we do want a big old flag right in the middle of our town, and we do want God Bless America at the top and we do want to say I appreciate our fire and policemen, veterans... and even our veteran dogs."



Bill had the idea... He hired artist, Chris Opp to fill in the details:



"Bill Leger came to me and said, Can you create me something that has all the icons in it and an American flag? So this is the image I came up for him."



You might have seen Chris's work around these parts:



"I first came here in 2000 from Albuquerque to do the Hollywood Casino for a year. And El Dorado brought me out in 2006 to change everything over because they were my client out of Reno. Since then, I've done the Airline Viking (Figure 2), Apollo Elementary, Green Oaks High School, Green acres Middle School, Parkway Stadium. I just finished the Sci Port mural, Rolie Polie mural on Milam and Commerce."



The Waskom mural will cover the side of this 100-foot long building off Highway 80. It started with the American flag...but, there's much more to come:



According to Chris: "I came up with this design for him. It had the American flag, Statue of Liberty, the trade tower. There's an eagle, the blue birds, Iwo Jima."



The images of nine locals who served... plus a military K-9, will also be included (Figure 3).

Teachers and students from Waskom middle and high schools will provide the biographies (Figure 4).