Rockets launched at Evangel Christian Academy

3...2...1... Blast off! It was an exciting day for students at Evangel Christian Academy's Center for Autism.



Fifth and 6th grade teacher Jennifer Robertson along with hundreds of students were all smiles as Rockets shot up the air.



"They got to build their rockets and get to shoot them," said Robertson.



Robertson won KTBS 3's One Class at a Time this past December



She used the grant to teach students rocket propulsion and physics concepts.

"What we learned was that mostly gravity, force, and Newton's laws of Motion is what makes a rocket work," said 6th grader, Blaine Geter.



"And I realized that when the rockets go up, that gravity's always gonna pull them down," added Braxton Reedy, also a 6th grader at Evangel.



It took them two weeks to build the rockets.Wednesday--they launched 17.



"The highest one was about 500 feet... we used 3 different engines," said Robertson.



And the entire school had a great time.





When asked what her favorite part was in the demonstration, kindergartner, Addison Shane said, "It was saying 5-4-3-2-1." Her classmate, Cole Schnebelen said his favorite was "when the rockets launched off."



The day was not just for the littles, 12th grader Emily Deramus has been helping Robertson throughout the entire Rocket project as an intern.

"It was awesome. I don't think it could have gotten any better," said Deramus.



Program Director, Kelly Rouse says the grant has gone a long way.



"Emily who's in 12th grade at the high school all the way down to our daycare kids and P3 and K4 were able to enjoy the experience, so this was money well spent and it was such a blessing to our kids," said Rouse.



"I'm so thankful," said Robertson.

Teachers, if you're interested, we have application forms here on our website.



All you have to do is fill it out, giving us all of the details of your proposed classroom project.



The next winner could be at your school.