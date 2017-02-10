Beauchamp Powers wins One Class at a Time!

Sunday, May 14 2017 5:52 PM EDT2017-05-14 21:52:13 GMT
A long journey has finally come to an end for hundreds of local students. On Sunday, inside the Century Link Center in Bossier, LSUS held it's annual graduation ceremony. "It's been a tough ride for many of these graduates here today. Join me in recognizing their accomplishments," said Mrs. Valencia Jones, a member of the LSUS Board of Supervisors. Hundreds of newly crowned grads were on hand to walk the stage and receive their diplomas. &n...
A long journey has finally come to an end for hundreds of local students. On Sunday, inside the Century Link Center in Bossier, LSUS held it's annual graduation ceremony. "It's been a tough ride for many of these graduates here today. Join me in recognizing their accomplishments," said Mrs. Valencia Jones, a member of the LSUS Board of Supervisors. Hundreds of newly crowned grads were on hand to walk the stage and receive their diplomas. &n...
Sunday, May 14 2017 12:44 PM EDT2017-05-14 16:44:14 GMT
Johnathan Darden, 33
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE 8 News) - The body of a missing Shreveport man has been found. The Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office tells KNOE around 3:30 on Saturday afternoon deputies recovered the body of a dead man inside a car on the shoulder of I-20 in West Monroe.
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE 8 News) - The body of a missing Shreveport man has been found. The Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office tells KNOE around 3:30 on Saturday afternoon deputies recovered the body of a dead man inside a car on the shoulder of I-20 in West Monroe.
Saturday, May 13 2017 8:00 PM EDT2017-05-14 00:00:16 GMT
Figure 1: Baton Rouge Tornado from Friday 5/12/17 courtesy of the Advocate
It's been a banner year for tornadoes so far in 2017...not only nationally, but right here in the ArkLaTex! Why so many twisters? Meteorologist Joe Haynes tells you why in his ArkLaTex In-Depth report.
It's been a banner year for tornadoes so far in 2017...not only nationally, but right here in the ArkLaTex! Why so many twisters? Meteorologist Joe Haynes tells you why in his ArkLaTex In-Depth report.
Friday, May 12 2017 5:58 AM EDT2017-05-12 09:58:25 GMT
The job requires extreme mulch-tasking, along with a steady hand and nerve during high stress situations. Daily, you send others into danger and race the clock to save lives. This story is about the unsung heroes behind our first responders. They are the vital connection between you and first responders. Lt. Amy Pope, the Bossier Parish sheriff’s dispatch director, says the office is manned 24/7. "We're the first point of contact for the sheriff's office,...
The job requires extreme mulch-tasking, along with a steady hand and nerve during high stress situations. Daily, you send others into danger and race the clock to save lives. This story is about the unsung heroes behind our first responders. They are the vital connection between you and first responders. Lt. Amy Pope, the Bossier Parish sheriff’s dispatch director, says the office is manned 24/7. "We're the first point of contact for the sheriff's office,...
Saturday, May 13 2017 9:14 PM EDT2017-05-14 01:14:14 GMT
The Nation Weather Service has confirmed the two tornadoes touched down in Caddo Parish during Thursday night's storms. The tornadoes were classified as EF1 tornadoes which means their winds were between 95 - 105 mph.
The Nation Weather Service has confirmed the two tornadoes touched down in Caddo Parish during Thursday night's storms. The tornadoes were classified as EF1 tornadoes which means their winds were between 95 - 105 mph.
Saturday, May 13 2017 6:00 PM EDT2017-05-13 22:00:15 GMT
Thursday night's storm caused major destruction for a few businesses in Garrison, Texas. The National Weather Service says a tornado swept through Garrison and traveled into Rusk county. It was a rough night and morning for some people as they try to deal with the damages. The back of Lunsford Auto Supply and Garage was totally destroyed. Part of its roof was ripped off and landed way over to the next lot right in front of Austin, Bank. Austin Bank suffered from...
Thursday night's storm caused major destruction for a few businesses in Garrison, Texas. The National Weather Service says a tornado swept through Garrison and traveled into Rusk county. It was a rough night and morning for some people as they try to deal with the damages. The back of Lunsford Auto Supply and Garage was totally destroyed. Part of its roof was ripped off and landed way over to the next lot right in front of Austin, Bank. Austin Bank suffered from...
Sunday, May 14 2017 5:52 PM EDT2017-05-14 21:52:13 GMT
A long journey has finally come to an end for hundreds of local students. On Sunday, inside the Century Link Center in Bossier, LSUS held it's annual graduation ceremony. "It's been a tough ride for many of these graduates here today. Join me in recognizing their accomplishments," said Mrs. Valencia Jones, a member of the LSUS Board of Supervisors. Hundreds of newly crowned grads were on hand to walk the stage and receive their diplomas. &n...
A long journey has finally come to an end for hundreds of local students. On Sunday, inside the Century Link Center in Bossier, LSUS held it's annual graduation ceremony. "It's been a tough ride for many of these graduates here today. Join me in recognizing their accomplishments," said Mrs. Valencia Jones, a member of the LSUS Board of Supervisors. Hundreds of newly crowned grads were on hand to walk the stage and receive their diplomas. &n...