Beauchamp Powers wins One Class at a Time!

Our latest One Class at a Time Winner comes to us from Haughton Middle School.



Beauchamp Powers was surprised when KTBS and Barksdale Federal Credit Union arrived in his classroom with a $1 thousand check.



The world history teacher plans to use his winnings to buy more than a dozen educational virtual reality goggles for his students in the 6th grade.

"You're able to incorporate lessons from different cultures. world cultures, the United States culture, history," said Powers.



One of his students, Trinity Whitmore, says Powers deserves the check as he is one to go above an beyond to help out students beyond just academics.



She says she's also excited to use the new technology.



"It's gonna help us really open up our memory and see more than just pictures on the phone or videos," said Whitmore.



Congratulations again to Beauchamp Powers.



Teachers, if you're interested, we have application forms here on our website.



All you have to do is fill it out, giving us all of the details of your proposed classroom project.



The next winner could be at your school.