Mansfield defeats Loyola for district 1-3A crown

SHREVEPORT, La -

In front of a packed gym in Loyola, the Mansfield Wolverines spoiled to home team's bid at a district 1-3A title.

The game was back and forth throughout, with the Wolverines holding the 60-57 lead when it mattered most.  In the losing effort, the Flyers were led by a strong performance by Tony Dorsey.

Both teams have two more regular season games before awaiting their playoff fates.

