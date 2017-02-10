Closing the book; Stanley high school honors longtime scorekeeper

It's hard to boil down 55 years of service into one event, but the Stanley Panthers did that tonight with their long-time bookkeeper Dwena Henry.

"It makes me feel wonderful, wonderful. Just wonder if I've lived up to what they thought I was," said Henry.

Before Friday's girls basketball game head coach Cleve Craig presented Ms. Henry with a commemorative basketball, "I just couldn't believe it. I felt like I was unworthy. I just don't know how they did it all without me knowing it," added Henry.

Henry's legacy began before most of the people in Stanley's gym were even born, "I'm 47. Before I was born she was here doing this and she has never received a dime for doing this so that's the longest tenure of community service I could ever imagine. It's endearing to me that she has that much care for her community," explained Craig.

When asked what she'll remember most from her time keeping the books for the Panthers, Henry said it will be the long weekends, "Oh when we used to have tournaments that lasted the whole weekend. Sometime we'd come in on Thursday night and we didn't get through until Saturday night."

Although Ms. Henry won't be keeping the book next season, she's left a lasting impact for years to come.