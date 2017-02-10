Myles Garrett asks Cowboys to trade for top pick

Quantcast

With the NFL Draft months away, the presumed number one pick has made his choice of team quite clear.

In a video released on Twitter, former Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett pleaded for the Dallas Cowboys to trade with the Cleveland Browns for the top pick and make him the newest member of the Blue Stars.

"I'm speaking to you, Jerry," said Garrett.  "Mr. [Jason] Garrett, make it happen. Dak Prescott leads our team right now. I need you to take Tony Romo, take a couple picks, and give them to Cleveland so you can pick me up. Please, I'd love to play in Dallas, just make it happen."

