Myles Garrett asks Cowboys to trade for top pick

With the NFL Draft months away, the presumed number one pick has made his choice of team quite clear.
In a video released on Twitter, former Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett pleaded for the Dallas Cowboys to trade with the Cleveland Browns for the top pick and make him the newest member of the Blue Stars.
"I'm speaking to you, Jerry," said Garrett. "Mr. [Jason] Garrett, make it happen. Dak Prescott leads our team right now. I need you to take Tony Romo, take a couple picks, and give them to Cleveland so you can pick me up. Please, I'd love to play in Dallas, just make it happen."
Sunday, May 14 2017 5:52 PM EDT2017-05-14 21:52:13 GMT
A long journey has finally come to an end for hundreds of local students. On Sunday, inside the Century Link Center in Bossier, LSUS held it's annual graduation ceremony. "It's been a tough ride for many of these graduates here today. Join me in recognizing their accomplishments," said Mrs. Valencia Jones, a member of the LSUS Board of Supervisors. Hundreds of newly crowned grads were on hand to walk the stage and receive their diplomas. &n...
A long journey has finally come to an end for hundreds of local students. On Sunday, inside the Century Link Center in Bossier, LSUS held it's annual graduation ceremony. "It's been a tough ride for many of these graduates here today. Join me in recognizing their accomplishments," said Mrs. Valencia Jones, a member of the LSUS Board of Supervisors. Hundreds of newly crowned grads were on hand to walk the stage and receive their diplomas. &n...
Sunday, May 14 2017 12:44 PM EDT2017-05-14 16:44:14 GMT
Johnathan Darden, 33
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE 8 News) - The body of a missing Shreveport man has been found. The Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office tells KNOE around 3:30 on Saturday afternoon deputies recovered the body of a dead man inside a car on the shoulder of I-20 in West Monroe.
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE 8 News) - The body of a missing Shreveport man has been found. The Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office tells KNOE around 3:30 on Saturday afternoon deputies recovered the body of a dead man inside a car on the shoulder of I-20 in West Monroe.
Sunday, May 14 2017 11:51 PM EDT2017-05-15 03:51:01 GMT
ESPN reporter Shelley Smith says she is doing well and undergoing tests at an East Bay hospital Sunday night for stroke symptoms after a scare in the Golden State locker room following the Warriors' 113-111...
ESPN reporter Shelley Smith says she is doing well and undergoing tests at an East Bay hospital Sunday night for stroke symptoms after a scare in the Golden State locker room following the Warriors' 113-111 victory...
Sunday, May 14 2017 5:38 PM EDT2017-05-14 21:38:29 GMT
Chase Headley stopped a 1-for-24 slide with a tiebreaking, bases-loaded triple off Chris Devenski in a six-run seventh inning, and the New York Yankees rallied to beat the Houston Astros 11-6 Sunday in a...
Chase Headley stopped a 1-for-24 slide with a tiebreaking, bases-loaded triple off Chris Devenski in a six-run seventh inning, and the New York Yankees rallied to beat the Houston Astros 11-6 Sunday in a doubleheader...
Sunday, May 14 2017 6:26 PM EDT2017-05-14 22:26:37 GMT
Stephen Curry scored 40 points and hit a tying 3-pointer with 1:48 remaining, and the Golden State Warriors rallied from way down after Kawhi Leonard was lost to an ankle injury to beat the San Antonio Spurs...
Stephen Curry scored 40 points and hit a tying 3-pointer with 1:48 remaining, and the Golden State Warriors rallied from way down after Kawhi Leonard was lost to an ankle injury to beat the San Antonio Spurs 113-111 on...