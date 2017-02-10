Tim Tebow's Night to Shine comes to the ArkLaTex

Cypress Baptist Church in Benton served as one of more than 350 churches around the world that hosted Night to Shine sponsored, by the Tim Tebow Foundation simultaneously on Friday, February 10.

The event is intended to be an unforgettable prom night experience for people with special needs, ages 14 and older. This movement is set to take place next year in all 50 states and 10 countries around the world.

After all the hard work of putting together the event, what the organizers were looking forward to was simple.



"Just the smiles," said Courtney Bouillon who coordinated the event. "I'm going to cry if I talk about it to much, but just the joy that I hope they're going to experience."

For volunteers, the little things made the evening.

"One of my favorite moments so far tonight was just getting my first hug from one of the guests and just seeing his face light up," said Sara Beth Sewell, who was one of many volunteers dressed in costume for the evening.

Bouillon and the pastor of Cypress Baptist Church have had their eyes on hosting the event since learning about it last year.

"It's been a passion of ours to host this event and reach out to the special needs community," said Bouillon. Her goal was to give them a night they would never forget.

"We want them to feel like kings and queens tonight, that's our passion. We want to show them how much Jesus loves them, and we want to be those hands and feet to show them that tonight."

The guests goals were simple.

"Dance, have a good time, and enjoy yourself," said Josh, an attendee of the event.

Bouillon said they had over 700 volunteers for the event, and around 250 guests.