Early morning fire in Shreveport Gated Community

Posted: Updated:
SHREVEPORT, La -

The Shreveport Fire Department responded to a house fire this morning in the Stone Lakes Gated Community on Stone Cliff Circle.

No one was in the house at the time of the fire but it has been deemed a complete loss. The roof was completely gone after the fire was put out.   

They got the call around 2:30 this morning and it took 15 units 30 minutes to get the blaze under control.

The cause of that fire is still under investigation. 





