Car Crash sends three women to the hospital

Two cars collide sending three women to the hospital.
    
It happened just after 10 a.m. Saturday on Shreveport-Barksdale Highway at Dee Street.
    
Police at the scene say a green Ford with two women in their sixties turned left just after the green arrow had turned red.
    
That's when a blue car driven by a woman in her forties went straight ahead at a green light-crashing into the right side of the ford.
    
All three women were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.
    
The women in the green car were sent to University Health while the woman in the Blue car was sent to Willis Knighton Pierremont, according to police.





  • Inspection report makes 20 recommendations for Overton Brooks

    Monday, May 15 2017 6:01 PM EDT2017-05-15 22:01:03 GMT

    Overton Brooks VA Medical Center is under the microscope again after an inspection turned up 20 problems. 

  • ArkLaTex In-Depth

    Can you spot a scam?

    Monday, May 15 2017 5:33 PM EDT2017-05-15 21:33:56 GMT

    Every day there's a new scam targeting people all across the country and right here in the Arklatex so it's important to stay vigilant. But what if somebody knocks on your door with pretty official looking documents? How can you be sure it's not a scam?  

  • Demolition underway on Kress building in Texarkana

    Monday, May 15 2017 3:52 PM EDT2017-05-15 19:52:04 GMT
    Demolition of an abandoned downtown Texarkana building is underway, and city officials says there could be traffic delays.  For years, the city says the structure has been deteriorating, affecting nearby properties, and creating safety concerns.      Earlier this spring, the council approved a $629,000 contract to demolish the structure.           The 100 block of West Broad Street in front of the Bi-State Justice Center will be restr...
